Central Peninsula Hospital brings back crucial health services to Kenai

The Aurora Integrated Oncology Foundation presents a donation check for $100,000 to the Central Peninsula Health Foundation for the purchase of a new mammography machine during the annual “Evening by the River” fundraiser on Feb. 27, 2026, in Soldotna, Alaska.

The Central Peninsula Hospital is set to celebrate expanded access to local primary care and specialty services next week.

The hospital is inviting community members to join them in a ribbon cutting ceremony at the Central Peninsula Kenai Health Center on July 1 at 3 p.m. to highlight the expansion of the medical center’s healthcare services.

Expanded services include the return of laboratory draw services after being unavailable since last fall and the restoration of mammography screening to Kenai for the first time in eight years. Bone density (DEXA) screening will also be available at the facility for the first time.

The return of mammography services represents a significant milestone for healthcare access in the Kenai community, according to the hospital, as women seeking these services have had to travel outside of Kenai for screening for nearly a decade.

“Restoring mammography access in Kenai has been a priority for our team, and we are so grateful to the community whose generosity made it possible,” said Angela Hinnegan, CEO of Central Peninsula Hospital. “Early detection saves lives, and now more women can access that care close to home.”

Screening mammograms are available without a provider order, but patients must have a physician on file to receive results, while DEXA studies require a provider order. The facility accepts the same insurance plans as the hospital, including Medicare and Medicaid.

The service restorations were made possible through a partnership between the hospital, Central Peninsula Health Foundations, and the support of the Kenai Peninsula community.

The foundation’s record-setting Evening by the River fundraiser earlier this year helped raise funds for a new mammography system at the hospital, which allowed the previous unit to be relocated to the health center in Kenai.

“Central Peninsula Hospital also recognizes the vision and partnership that led to the creation of the Kenai Health Center,” the hospital stated. “Community members are encouraged to attend the ribbon cutting ceremony and help celebrate the return of these important healthcare services to Kenai.”