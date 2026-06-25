4th annual Family Fun Day at Soldotna Creek Park set for this weekend

The Kenai River flows near Soldotna Creek Park in Soldotna, Alaska, on April 10, 2024.

Faith communities and local agencies are set to partner for an annual gathering for families across the Kenai Peninsula.

South Central Parenting (SCP) is inviting the community to join them in the 4th annual Family Fun Day on June 27 at Soldotna Creek Park from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The free event is made possible through the partnership of local faith-based programs, churches, organizations, and community agencies that share a desire to serve families and create a welcoming space for connection, encouragement, and fun.

Families will enjoy free food, games and activities, prizes, and family-friendly interactive live entertainment throughout the event, as the day is designed to be welcoming for all children, parents, caregivers, and community members of all backgrounds.

“At the heart of the event is a shared commitment among local faith communities to express the love of God in a practical and joyful way — by coming together to serve, encourage, and bless families throughout the community,” SCP stated.

“Alongside these faith-based partners, local agencies and community organizations also help make the day possible by joining together to support a fun, family-friendly community event.”

SCP in a local non-profit organization rooted in Christian faith that provides community-based parenting resources and education, and strengthens and encourages families through education, connection, service, and community partnership.

“SCP seeks to demonstrate the love of Christ in practical ways that support children, parents, caregivers, and communities,” SCP added. “Family Fun Day is one expression of this mission, bringing together faith communities and local partners to serve families and celebrate community.”

Event updates and additional details are available on the SCP Facebook page.