UPDATE: Fire crews have wildfire in Sterling completely contained

This map shows the location of the Grandview Fire. (Courtesy of DFFP)

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The Grandview Fire on June 19, taken from a DFFP helicopter. The fuel break can be seen along the northern edge of the fire perimeter. (Courtesy of DFFP)

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Gannet Glacier Type 2IA Crew hiking back to camp on Monday after reaching 100% containment on the Grandview Fire. (Photo: Jessie Hale/DFFP)

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Gannet Glacier Type 2IA Crew hiking back to camp on Monday after reaching 100% containment on the Grandview Fire. (Photo: Jessie Hale/DFFP)

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Fire crews have gained the upper hand on a blaze burning near Stirling.

Firefighters achieved 100% containment on the Grandview Fire by Tuesday morning (June 23), according to the Alaska Division of Forestry & Fire Protection (DFFP).

Over the past several days, the Gannet Glacier Type 2IA Crew continued intensive mop-up operations, gridding 200 feet into the fire interior to locate and extinguish any remaining heat.

“Crews used cold trailing techniques, feeling for heat beneath the surface with bare hands, and cut apart heavy fuels such as logs and root systems that can retain heat for extended periods,” according to a DFFP report

Light to moderate precipitation over the fire area helped support suppression efforts and further reduced fire activity. With no remaining heat sources posing a threat of spread, the fire is now considered fully contained.

DFFP said the interagency fuel break constructed in 2019 and 2020 was a key factor in the successful containment of the fire.

“The reduction of hazardous vegetation along the fuel break helped slow fire spread, provided firefighters with a strategic location to safely engage the fire, and played an important role in keeping the fire from advancing north of the powerline corridor,” said DFFP.

The Grandview Fire was first reported at 5:30 p.m. June 17 near Swanson River Road and Jacobsen Avenue E. in Sterling, roughly 10 miles east of Soldotna. DFFP initially sized the fire at 5-10 acres, burning in grass, brush, and black spruce, threatening various vehicles and power lines. The fire had grown to 89 acres by June 18.