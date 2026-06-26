Kenai Peninsula Back Country Horsemen to develop 900 acres for equestrian trails

The Kenai Peninsula Back Country Horsemen have been permitted to develop a 900-acre parcel of land at the end of Yukon Loop Road in Kasilof for equestrian trails.

A conservation service organization committed to safeguarding Alaska’s local and backcountry lands is set to significantly expand public lands for recreational use, giving horse riders greater access to pristine trails in southern Alaska’s wilderness.

The Kenai Peninsula Back Country Horsemen (BCH), a chapter of the National Back Country Horsemen of America, has been permitted to develop a 900-acre parcel of land at the end of Yukon Loop Road in Kasilof for equestrian trails. The development will be in partnership with the Kenai Peninsula Borough.

BCH has already developed over 12 miles of trails on the property, with picnic tables and benches throughout. The trails are served by a newly built parking lot as well which was built by the Kenai Wildlife refuge, as the trails also access the Old Doc Pollard Trail on the refuge.

“The trails have beautiful views of the inlet and Tustumena Lake,” said BCH Alaska vice president Marina Bosick. “They are clearly marked with signage and also available on an app called Avenza.”

The trails are open to hikers and bikers as well.

BCH of Alaska works with other groups to ensure that local and backcountry trails remain open to the public through trail maintenance and preservation.