Anchor Point woman’s legacy captures community’s heart

Almost two years after an ATV accident claimed the life of Erica Walli, the Anchor Point woman is still making a big difference in the lives of those in the community – and far beyond.

Friends, family and community members will gather Saturday, June 27, to celebrate the Walli’s life and continue the giving spirit she left behind. All are invited.

The second annual Erica Walli Memorial Scholarship Fundraiser will begin at 5 p.m. at the Anchor Point Veterans of Foreign Wars, Virl “Pa” Haga VFW Memorial Post 10221. The evening will include a halibut and chips dinner from 5 to 7 p.m., a silent auction beginning at 5 p.m., and live music by Seth Malone.

The fundraiser supports the Erica Walli Memorial Scholarship Fund, created to honor Erica’s life by helping others, the way Erica so often did.

Known lovingly as the community “Fish Fairy,” Erica was the kind of person who gave from whatever she had. Walli earned her “Fish Fairy” moniker during her time with the F/V Time Bandit, a well-known Juneau-based crabbing vessel with a crew that starred in multiple seasons of Deadliest Catch.

“If she was out fishing on any given day, someone else was likely getting fed that evening. If someone needed a hug, Erica gave one that meant it. She loved the ocean, fishing, her family, her friends and giving. She was tough, generous, funny, direct, full of energy, and deeply loved,” according to a memorial written by her siblings and nieces.

After her death her family learned she had a rare blood type and she became part of a life-saving story far bigger than her own. Walli was recognized as a LifeCenter Northwest organ donor hero, whose final gift saved the lives of numerous others.

“Erica left this life as she lived it,” said Adrienne Sweeney, Walli’s sister. “She believed in sharing life’s blessings – from her big hugs to the last fish she gave away, and finally, her ultimate gift of organ donation.

“She was a giver in the truest sense.”

Walli died July 19, 2024, at age 49 after an ATV accident in Anchor Point. Her sudden loss left a deep hole in the lives of the people who knew and loved her, but her family and friends have worked to turn that grief into something lasting.

That legacy includes scholarships, community giving and organ donation awareness.

The memorial scholarship fund is intended to carry forward the qualities that made Erica unforgettable: kindness, resilience, grit, love of the sea, and a willingness to help others without expecting anything in return. Her family hopes the scholarship will support students, inspire others to give and keep the Walli spirit alive.

Saturday’s fundraiser will also be a celebration, not only of Erica’s life, but of the communities she loved. The event brings together many of the things that would have made Erica smile: fish, music, stories, laughter, old friends, and people showing up for one another.

The phrase “The Spirit of Walli Lives On” has become a fitting reminder for those who loved Erica. Her family hopes everyone who attends will feel welcome to share memories, bid in the silent auction, enjoy dinner, listen to music and help build a scholarship fund that will continue Erica Walli’s random acts of kindness.

For Erica’s family and friends, the evening is more than a fundraiser. It is a way to keep her generosity moving through the community she loved — one scholarship, one story, one meal and one random act of kindness at a time.

“Erica Walli was not just someone you knew; she was someone you felt. Her energy, kindness, humor and honesty filled every room she entered. She had a rare gift for making people feel seen, valued and loved. She remembered your name, often gave you a nickname, made you laugh when you needed it most, and had a way of brutally honest, but always from a place of love,” said the family.

Walli is fondly remembered for her random acts of kindness. If someone needed help, food, encouragement, a hug or a laugh, Erica was there. She made time for people, no matter how busy she was, and she had a way of turning even the smallest interaction into something meaningful.

“Erica was the real deal, one of a kind, a rare soul, and a friend to many. Her presence was a gift that will be forever missed, but her love, kindness, humor and giving spirit will live on in all who knew her,” said the family.