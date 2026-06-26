Nikiski murder leaves deep and painful scars for family

Kylie Aspelund shared her victim impact statement presented at the May 21 sentencing of her brother River Aspelund for the murder of their mother Jeryl Ann Bates (Aspelund).

Kylie Aspelund understands the heartbreak of losing a loved one. She has felt its sting twice as the result of her mother’s September 2022 murder in her Nikiski home.

Aspelund reached out to the Peninsula Clarion to share her victim impact statement presented at the May 21 sentencing of her brother River Aspelund for the murder of their mother Jeryl Ann Bates (Aspelund).

“My goal in sharing this is to ensure my mother is remembered for the ‘wonderful gift’ she was, and to urge our community and lawmakers to pursue the systemic mental health reforms necessary to prevent such a tragedy from happening to another family,” she said.

River John George Aspelund, 24, was sentenced to 99 years in prison with no eligibility for parole during his May 21 sentencing by Kenai Superior Court Judge Lance Joanis.

“These past four years have been incredibly painful, difficult, and confusing, leaving me heartbroken, lost, and disconnected. Yet, they have also made me stronger, more independent, and resilient – and most of all, still filled with hope and love,” reads Aspelund’s statement.

“That is entirely thanks to my beautiful mother. She loved her children unconditionally and did everything she could to provide for us, keep us safe, and show us the true meaning of a mother’s love.”

Jeryl Ann Bates was discovered in her home with multiple gunshots to the back of her head as well as two post-mortem gunshots wounds to her chest as well as extensive injuries caused by a knife. Aspelund was found lying on a bed inside his mother’s residence.

The court heard evidence of the defendant’s consistent refusal to take mental health medication and his persistent use of controlled substances.

Over the two years preceding the murder, Aspelund repeatedly made statements and engaged in conduct expressing an intent to kill, including himself, and that he wanted “to kill people, feel their blood, and see the life go out of them.”

Kylie Aspelund said a judge signed off on an adult guardianship for her mother months before her death, as her brother was incapable of caring for himself.

“My mom fought so hard because she loved him and was trying desperately to care for a very sick child. Tragically, that battle ended when her life was taken.”

She said her mother would not want her brother in a prison where he is unable to get the help he needs.

“Mental illness is a silent struggle; you cannot physically see the wound, but the damage and pain are real and require deep healing,” she said, adding that River wouldn’t have hurt anyone had he not been sick.

While she understands the gravity of the crime and doesn’t want to to excuse her brother’s actions, Aspelund asked that he receive the intensive psychiatric treatment and support to address the severe illnesses that led to this tragedy.

In recognizing the state’s duty to protect the public, Aspelund says she wishes more effort had been put into protecting her family before this tragedy occurred.

“But now, I hope that our family’s loss and trauma can inspire a change in how we treat mental illness. I will continue to do my best to grow and heal, despite my own struggles. It would bring peace to my heart and mind to know that River is safe and getting help. My mom did not work and fight so hard for a result she never would have wanted.”

She said she prays “no other family ever has to experience this nightmare,” and told the court that “our family’s love remains unbroken.”

Aspelund ended her statement with a message to her brother.

“River John, I will always love you. Mom will always love you. Unconditional love is powerful. I have God on my side, and so do you. Please pray – it helps. I have no room in my heart for hate. No matter what happens, know you are loved, you are not forgotten, and you will always have support.”