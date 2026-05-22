Celebrating a major milestone

The Soldotna High School graduating class of 2026 and their friends and family gather at the Soldotna Regional Sports Center during a commencement ceremony on Monday, May 18, 2026, in Soldotna, Alaska. Photo courtesy Destiny Booth

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Soldotna High School early graduate Lucy Uhlir receives her diploma during a commencement ceremony on Monday, May 18, at the Soldotna Regional Sports Complex.

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Soldotna High School graduates attend their commencement ceremony on Monday, May 18, 2026, at the Soldotna Regional Sports Complex in Soldotna, Alaska. Photo courtesy Destiny Booth

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Soldotna High School graduates toss their caps in the air at the conclusion of their commencement ceremony on Monday, May 18, 2026, at the Soldotna Regional Sports Complex in Soldotna, Alaska. Photo courtesy Destiny Booth

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Soldotna High School graduates toss their caps in the air at the conclusion of their commencement ceremony on Monday, May 18, 2026, at the Soldotna Regional Sports Complex in Soldotna, Alaska. Photo courtesy Destiny Booth

Soldotna High School graduates attend their commencement ceremony on Monday, May 18, 2026, at the Soldotna Regional Sports Complex in Soldotna, Alaska. Photo courtesy Destiny Booth

Photo courtesy Destiny Booth

Soldotna High School early graduate Lucy Uhlir receives her diploma during a commencement ceremony on Monday, May 18, at the Soldotna Regional Sports Complex.

The Soldotna High School graduating class of 2026 and their friends and family gather at the Soldotna Regional Sports Center during a commencement ceremony on Monday, May 18, 2026, in Soldotna, Alaska. Photo courtesy Destiny Booth

Soldotna High School seniors graduated in a ceremony held Monday.