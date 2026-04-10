A ‘hopping’ spring tradition

Volunteers Hailee Painter (left) and Lucy Brown pose for a photo after helping to distribute Easter eggs for the annual Kenai Community Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 4. Photo courtesy Jenna Brown

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Youth search for colorful eggs against a snowy backdrop during the annual Kenai Community Egg Hunt held Saturday, April 4. Photo courtesy Merrill Sikorski

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Local youth decorate kids’ crafts during the annual Kenai Community Egg Hunt, sponsored by the City of Kenai Parks and Recreation and held Saturday, April 4. For the egg hunt itself, members of the Kenai Senior Center and other volunteers assisted in stuffing over 2,000 eggs, and five Kenai residents came out early Saturday morning before the egg hunt to help the Easter Bunny hide them at Kenai Municipal Park.

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Photo courtesy Merrill Sikorsk

Local youth decorate kids’ crafts during the annual Kenai Community Egg Hunt, sponsored by the City of Kenai Parks and Recreation and held Saturday, April 4. For the egg hunt itself, members of the Kenai Senior Center and other volunteers assisted in stuffing over 2,000 eggs, and five Kenai residents came out early Saturday morning before the egg hunt to help the Easter Bunny hide them at Kenai Municipal Park.

Youth search for colorful eggs against a snowy backdrop during the annual Kenai Community Egg Hunt held Saturday, April 4. Photo courtesy Merrill Sikorski

Volunteers Hailee Painter (left) and Lucy Brown pose for a photo after helping to distribute Easter eggs for the annual Kenai Community Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 4. Photo courtesy Jenna Brown

Photos from the annual Kenai Community Easter Egg Hunt.