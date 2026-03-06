Soldotna senior center receives state grant

Staff at Soldotna Senior Citizens, Inc. are pictured on Dec. 17, 2025 in Soldotna, Alaska, in front of a new 15-passenger van purchased with funds the Rasmuson Foundation and several local businesses donated to the nonprofit organization. Photo courtesy of Soldotna Senior Citizens, Inc.

Soldotna Area Senior Citizens, Inc. announced in a press release Monday their recent receipt of additional grant funding from the state to support their senior nutrition, transportation and support services.

The organization was awarded an additional $40,136.29 to their existing NTS grant from the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services, Division of Senior and Disability Services. According to the release, this latest award brings their annual grant total to $333,637.29 and surpasses $1 million for their three-year grant total — what executive director Lisa Riley called a “historic milestone for senior services in our community.”

“This additional funding builds upon the three-year, $880,503 NTS grant previously announced, which has already been restoring financial stability and expanding essential services for seniors aged 60 and older throughout our service area,” Riley wrote in the release. “Reaching the $1 million threshold is a powerful testament to the trust the State of Alaska and the Division of Senior and Disabilities Services have placed in our organization, and to the vital need for these services in our community.”

SASCI serves senior citizens in Soldotna, Funny River and Ridgeway, focusing particularly on those who live alone, have difficulty with daily living activities or have limited incomes. The senior center facility operates as a hub for congregate programming and meal services. The organization serves congregate meals and home-delivered meals as part of their nutrition services program, and provides transportation for seniors to medical appointments, grocery shopping and essential errands. SASCI also provides information and referral assistance, benefits counseling, wellness checks and educational programming for hundreds of senior citizens annually.

“The timing of this additional funding could not be more critical. Rising inflation has significantly increased the costs of food, fuel, and operations, while our service lists continue to grow as more seniors in our community reach out for support each day,” Riley wrote in the release. “This award helps ensure we can meet that growing demand without compromising the quality of care our seniors deserve.”

Congregate meals are served Monday through Friday from noon to 1 p.m. at the senior center, and transportation services are available by appointment. Seniors interested in accessing services can contact SASCI at 907-262-2322.

For more information about services and programs, visit www.soldotnaseniorcenter.org.