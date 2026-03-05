Snow Rondi brings the winter fun

Scotty, a German shepherd and Malamute mix, shakes his owner’s hand during the Snow Rondi dog show on Sunday, March 1 , 2026, at Chapman School in Anchor Point, Alaska . (Delcenia Cosman/Homer News)

VFW Post 10221 Cmdr. Chuck Collins (left), canteen manager Heidi Adams (right) and other community members lead the annual Snow Rondi parade on Saturday, Feb. 28 , 2026, in Anchor Point , Alaska . (Delcenia Cosman/Homer News)

Anchor Point Chamber of Commerce president Dawson Slaughter drives a four-wheeler with his family in the annual Snow Rondi parade on Saturday, Feb. 28 , 2026, in Anchor Point , Alaska .

Chapman School principal Heidi Stokes (right) presents the Educator/Faculty of the Year award to Chapman librarian Mackenzie Henley during the Community Awards on Saturday, Feb. 28 , 2026, at the Angry Salmon in Anchor Point , Alaska .

Rox Shafer (center) receives the Youth of the Year award during the Community Awards presentation on Saturday, Feb. 28 , 2026 at the Angry Salmon in Anchor Point , Alaska . (Delcenia Cosman/Homer News)

Zoey the chihuahua (left) and Doxy the mini dachshund (right) greet each other during the Snow Rondi dog show on Sunday, March 1 , 2026, at Chapman School in Anchor Point, Alaska . Zoey won the prize for Best Costume.

Mary Simondsen (left) offers a treat to Cheddar for performing tricks, like sitting in a box on command, during the Snow Rondi Dog Show on Sunday, March 1 , 2026, at Chapman School in Anchor Point, Alaska . Cheddar won the prize for Best Trick.

Freezing temperatures over the past week might have altered this year’s Snow Rondi schedule a bit, but they certainly didn’t halt the fun. Starting Feb. 24 and running through March 1, community members in Anchor Point turned out for a variety of events including the annual volleyball tournament, parade, community meals, talent show, and more.

Chapman School kicked off the week last Tuesday with a spaghetti feed, new this year, with proceeds benefiting the third- and fourth-grade classes’ overnight trip to the Alaska SeaLife Center in Seward. Chapman School reported on their Facebook page that the event raised $1,069 for the students.

The annual Snow Rondi parade, open to any community members who wished to take part, was noticeably smaller this year but showed enthusiasm despite biting winds and 6-degree weather. Locals braved the cold on Saturday and stood along School Street and Milo Fritz Avenue on opposite ends of the parade route to wave at the trucks, floats and four-wheelers passing by and collect handfuls of candy.

The parade ended at the VFW Post 10221, where a chowder cook-off and pie eating contest were scheduled later Saturday afternoon. Five chowders were entered into this year’s cook-off, and community members sampled each one before choosing their favorite, of which they also got a full-sized bowl. The pie-eating contest, a new event held this year, split into youth and adult divisions, with cash prizes given out for first, second and third place. Three people participated in each division, and contestants were given a chocolate pudding pie with whipped cream to finish in the fastest time possible without use of hands or utensils.

The Anchor Point Chamber of Commerce presented the annual Community Awards Saturday evening at the Angry Salmon. Nominees for the awards contest are determined by Anchor Point residents through online entries on the chamber website. Community members then vote for the winners in each category from among those who were nominated.

This year’s awards contest saw seven nominees for Youth of the Year; eight nominees for Senior Citizen of the Year; six nominees for Educator/Faculty of the Year; 13 nominees for Citizen of the Year; 20 nominees for Business of the Year; and 10 nominees for the Golden Deed Award.

Anchor Point youth Rox Shafer was awarded Youth of the Year. Chapman School principal Heidi Stokes, who presented the award, described Shafer as “self-directed, flexible, service oriented, hardworking and authentic.”

“If there is something going on at the school, chances are she’s either competing or helping with setup and take-down,” Stokes said. “She’s a role model to younger students and has a bright future ahead. Rox Shafer is friends with all, up for helping where needed and is an excellent representative of youth in our town.”

Vanita Thurmond was awarded Senior Citizen of the Year. Thurmond, who passed away in January, was a longtime Anchor Point resident and co-founder of Thurmond’s gas station and auto shop, and was noted for her active participation in many community events.

“This one means a lot, to a lot of people in this community,” Anchor Point Chamber of Commerce president Dawson Slaughter said. “(Vanita) contributed at least half a century, if not more, to the Anchor Point community, and her legacy is still living on to this day. We’re always going to miss her, and we’re glad that her family is still sustaining that legacy here in this town.”

Randi Madsen was awarded Citizen of the Year. Slaughter noted that Madsen received more than 80% of the vote from community members to receive the award. Three of Madsen’s sons accepted the award on her behalf.

Mackenzie Henley, librarian and Title 1 tutor at Chapman School, was awarded Educator/Faculty of the Year. Stokes, who also presented this award, said that Henley “continually goes above and beyond to connect with students and make Chapman a fun and welcoming place.”

Chugach Animal Clinic was awarded Business of the Year.

“This business was very much needed in this community, and I think that anybody that utilized that service greatly appreciated it,” Slaughter said.

The Anchor Point Food Pantry was named as the recipient for this year’s Golden Deed Award. Slaughter explained that the Golden Deed Award goes to an individual, organization or business that “does beyond what is expected of them, without really any acknowledgement.”

Snow Rondi wrapped up on Sunday with another community meal, a chess tournament, a dog show and more.

Contestants in the dog show, held in the Chapman School gym and hosted by the Anchor Point Senior Center, competed in categories including Smallest Dog, Cutest Dog, Looks Most Like Their Owner, Best Costume, Best Trick and Biggest/Most Unusual.

Jillian Rogers, director of the Homer Animal Shelter, served as emcee for the event. Judges included Philip Cross with the Anchor Point Senior Center, Robyn Waldvogel with Homer Animal Friends and Rebakah Collins with LittleRose Canine Services.

For more information on the annual Snow Rondi festival, visit anchorpointchamber.org/.