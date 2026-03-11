Hospital fundraiser sees ‘record’ support for mammography access

The Aurora Integrated Oncology Foundation presents a donation check for $100,000 to the Central Peninsula Health Foundation for the purchase of a new mammography machine during the annual “Evening by the River” fundraiser on Feb. 27 , 2026, in Soldotna , Alaska . Photo courtesy of the Central Peninsula Health Foundation

The Central Peninsula Health Foundation’s annual “Evening by the River” fundraiser was “one of the most successful fundraising events” in the foundation’s history, according to a March 6 press release from CPHF. This year’s event supported this organization’s goal of expanding breast cancer screening services on the Kenai Peninsula.

The foundation is the sole supporting nonprofit fundraising arm of Central Peninsula Hospital, the release states. CPHF Director Kathy Gensel wrote in the release that the fundraiser saw a “record-breaking show of generosity from the Kenai Peninsula community,” welcoming more than 135 attendees and, with the support of 37 corporate and individual sponsors, raising $264,350 towards the purchase of a new mammography machine for CPH.

To help meet their goal, according to the release, CPH has also committed to covering the remaining funds to purchase the new system, bringing the total raised to $565,000. The new mammography unit will be installed in the CPH’s Imaging Department in Soldotna, allowing the hospital’s current machine to be relocated to its clinic in Kenai and restoring screening access for women across the peninsula.

The Aurora Integrated Oncology Foundation also made a $100,000 donation, helping accelerate progress toward the fundraising goal.

“This was truly a night that demonstrated the strength and compassion of our community,” Gensel said in the release. “Every sponsor, donor and volunteer who participated helped move us closer to ensuring women on the Kenai Peninsula can receive lifesaving breast cancer screenings close to home.”

This year’s “Evening by the River” was co-emceed by Kenai Peninsula Borough Mayor Peter Micciche and Jess Gutzwiler, who serves as both Aurora’s vice president of community engagement and philanthropy and president of the Central Peninsula Health Foundation.

“Seeing the community rally around this cause was incredibly inspiring,” Gutzwiler said in the release. “Access to early detection saves lives, and the support shown at ‘Evening by the River’ will make a lasting difference for families across our region.”

Angela Hinnegan, CEO at CPH, said the outcome “reflects the deep commitment local residents have” to strengthening healthcare on the Kenai Peninsula.

“Our community showed up in an extraordinary way,” Hinnegan said in the release. “This investment will expand access to screening, reduce wait times and ensure more women can receive mammograms close to home. Early detection saves lives, and the support we saw at ‘Evening by the River’ will have an impact for years to come.”

The evening also highlighted the powerful role that mammography plays in detecting breast cancer early, including stories from local women whose cancers were identified through screening, the release states.

“Evening by the River” has grown significantly since its “humble” beginnings in 2009 when the gathering was first held under a tent along the banks of Soldotna Creek Park. Today, it is one of the region’s “signature” philanthropic events, according to the release, bringing together community members, businesses, and healthcare supporters with a shared goal of improving access to care across the Kenai Peninsula.