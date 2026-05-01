200 performers bring Mozart to the Kenai stage

A classical performance by more than 200 local musicians will also offer the community a chance to mourn lost loved ones.

Pier One Theatre and Homer High School are presenting two performances of the Requiem in D minor, K. 626 by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart.

The performances take place Friday, May 1 at the Homer High School Mariner Theatre at 7 p.m. (pre-concert lecture at 6:15) and Saturday, May 2 at Kenai Central High School Renee C. Henderson Auditorium at 3 p.m. (pre-concert lecture at 2:15).

The two concerts are the culmination of months of rehearsal for the Kenai Peninsula Community Chorus and Homer High School Concert Choir, beginning in August 2025.

The chorus comprises approximately 170 singers from the Homer area and the Central Peninsula, including more than 60 students from Homer High School and Soldotna High School. The performance, which includes 34 instrumentalists from the Homer area, Central Peninsula, Anchorage, and New Jersey, will be conducted by Kyle Schneider and Mark Robinson and feature local soloists Katelyn Hawkins-Wythe (soprano), SunRose Winslow (mezzo-soprano), August Kilcher (tenor), and Kyle Schneider (bass).

The Requiem is Mozart’s interpretation of the Roman Catholic mass for the dead. The team behind the Requiem is also offering audiences a chance to honor and mourn lost loved ones on a memory wall. Community members may make a dedication free of charge at pieronetheatre.org, and a memorial certificate will be printed and displayed at the events. Fiber artists who wish to quilt, knit, crochet or otherwise create framing squares for the memory wall are encouraged to do so. Finished size one-inch squares should be dropped off by Friday, April 24, at the Pier One Theatre Office or to Audra Calloway at Soldotna High School.

“Great art, and music in particular, is one of the best mediums I know with which to share and process grief,” said Robinson. “Choral music, especially, has the power to remind us of our humanity, our collective power, our common good.”

Tickets are $15, $13 for members and $10 for youth, and available at the Pier One Theatre office, pieronetheatre.org, River City Books and at the door.

Pier One Theatre is an inclusive community organization presenting quality live theatre performance and instruction on the Kenai Peninsula, celebrating more than 50 years creating, promoting, and sharing the performing arts for and with lower Kenai Peninsula communities and beyond.