Man sentenced in Kenai court to 15 years for sexual abuse of a minor

A Kenai Peninsula man who sexually abused his stepdaughter and led police on a more than 4,000-mile pursuit will be spending the next 15 years in jail.

Peter Dominick Malone IV was sentenced April 27 in Kenai court to 25 years in prison, with 10 years suspended, for sexual abuse of a minor in the second degree.

Malone’s conviction, and the aggravated sentence imposed, is based on his repeated sexual abuse of a stepdaughter over the course of approximately one year when the victim, who is now an adult, was 11 to 12 years old. The victim disclosed, and Malone ultimately admitted to engaging in, multiple acts of sexual contact over that time frame.

Malone’s conduct came to light during a criminal investigation that was initiated on Feb. 15, 2024. Shortly thereafter, Sgt. Edwin Anderson, then an investigator with the Alaska Bureau of Investigation Soldotna Post, interviewed Malone and obtained his confession to sexually abusing his stepdaughter. Before an arrest could be made, Malone, with the assistance of his then-wife and other family members, fled the country.

Employing multiple investigative means, Sgt. Anderson and the Alaska Bureau of Investigation, with the coordination and support of multiple state, federal and international government agencies, located Malone in Ireland, where he holds dual citizenship.

On May 21, 2024, relying on investigative information developed by the Alaska Bureau of Investigation, the Irish Garda took Malone into custody at a rural Irish farm where he was posing as a transient day laborer. At the end of June 2024, through the process for international extradition, the State of Alaska was able to return Malone back to the United States to answer for his crimes.

Deputy District Attorney Julie Matucheski emphasized at sentencing that the victim faced intense pressure from family members to keep the abuse secret to protect Malone.

“The victim showed incredible resilience and strength in making the report and continuing her participation in the prosecution despite this pressure,” according to a release from the Alaska Department of Law.

Judge Jason Gist noted in his sentencing comments that the victim was a “survivor” and that the significant period of isolation was necessary to allow time for the victim to attempt to heal from Malone’s abuse.

On his release from custody, Malone will be on probation for a period of 20 years, and he will be required to register as a sex offender.

The Alaska Department of Law credits the results to “the extensive and cumbersome work done” by members of the Alaska Bureau of Investigation, the Alaska Department of Law, the United States Customs and Border Protection, the United States Marshall Service, the United States Department of Justice, the United States Department of State, the Irish Department of Justice, the Irish Department of State, the Irish High Court, and the Irish Garda Siochana National Police Service.