Kenai home to pair of Alaska Afterschool Superheroes

They may not wear capes or be able to leap tall buildings in a single bound, but the Kenai Peninsula is home to its own brand of superheroes.

A pair of Kenai Peninsula afterschool professionals are among five Alaskans to be named a 2026 Alaska Afterschool Superhero. Michele Hayman and Lucas Thoning earned the prestigious statewide award that recognizes spectacular afterschool professionals.

Hayman is the chief operating officer for the Boys & Girls Club of the Kenai Peninsula, and her incredible ability to see the bigger picture while also paying attention to the small details that make programs successful and meaningful for youth and staff alike was a hallmark of her nomination, according to the Alaska Afterschool Network. She is well known for her leadership style grounded in patience, kindness, and a deep belief in the mission of serving youth.

“Over the years, Michele built deep connections with the families in that community,” said Shanette Wik with the Boys and Girls Club of the Kenai Peninsula. “There were many times when families were struggling, whether it was with food insecurity, past-due bills, or simply trying to make the holidays special for their children. Michele never looked the other way. Instead, she quietly stepped in and would connect families with local organizations, pull together community resources, and often personally make sure that families had what they needed. For more than 30 years in the afterschool field, Michele has consistently gone above and beyond to support youth and families.”

Thoning is the site coordinator and academic coach with CHILL Time Razdolna School and Project GRAD Kenai Peninsula. His unique ability to spark curiosity and joy in the students he works with was a hallmark of his nomination. He has inspired learning by consistently bringing creativity and excitement into STEAM education. He designs and delivers lessons that are educational and engaging, and helps students see science as something fun, relevant, and within their reach.

“What truly makes Lucas extraordinary is his playful spirit and genuine love for what he does,” said Hayley Norris, Project GRAD Kenai Peninsula.

“Whether he is leading a hands-on activity or sharing his famous Russian dance, Lucas brings energy, humor, and heart into every interaction. His presence doesn’t just support learning; it transforms it into an experience students look forward to and remember.”