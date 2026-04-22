Man convicted in Kenai court for sexual abuse of his granddaughter

A Kenai jury delivered a guilty verdict for a man who sexually abused his five-year-old granddaughter.

Eddie Dewayne Partin, 58, was found guilty of sexual abuse of a minor in the first degree, attempted sexual abuse of a minor in the first degree, sexual abuse of a minor in the second degree, and incest. In all, Partin was found guilty of 19 felony sex offenses.

“Over the course of the trial, the jury heard how the defendant sexually abused his granddaughter in March of 2024,” according to an April 21 release from the Alaska Department of Law.

The jury heard that biological samples collected from the victim confimred the presence of the victim’s DNA on Partin and viewed a recording of an interview with the victim describing how her grandfather’s abuse caused her physical pain and made her sad.

“The jury then heard testimony directly from the victim, now seven years old, who consistently described the physical and emotional feeling of being sexually abused, even through forty-six minutes of cross-examination,” according to the Department of Law, which thanked the victim for her courage.

Partin faces a presumptive active jail sentence of 25-35 years in prison, with sentencing scheduled for Sept. 21.