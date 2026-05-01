Students bring musical romp on the high seas to the Nikiski stage

Nikiski Bulldog Theatre will stage Anything Goes at the Nikiski Middle/High School Auditorium May 1, 2, 8 and 9. (Courtesy of Nikiski High School)

Nikiski Bulldog Theatre will stage Anything Goes at the Nikiski Middle/High School Auditorium May 1, 2, 8 and 9. (Courtesy of Nikiski High School)

Nikiski Bulldog Theatre will stage Anything Goes at the Nikiski Middle/High School Auditorium May 1, 2, 8 and 9.

Nikiski Bulldog Theatre will stage Anything Goes at the Nikiski Middle/High School Auditorium May 1, 2, 8 and 9.

Kenai Peninsula students will be bringing a classic from Broadway’s golden age to the local stage.

Nikiski Bulldog Theatre will stage Anything Goes at the Nikiski High School Auditorium May 1, 2, 8 and 9.

Anything Goes is a 1934 Cole Porter musical farce set aboard the SS American, where a nightclub singer helps a young man woo an English heiress. To avoid being recognized by his boss, who is also on the ship, he dsiguises himself as a gangster accomplice of a minister, who is acutally a gangster on the run from the law.

The musical features Cole Porter classics I Get a Kick Out of You, Anything Goes, and You’re the Top, and was made into a 1936 film starring Bing Crosby and Ethel Merman.

The cast includes Albert Jenness as Billy, Oceanna Broussard as Reno, Ava Spurgeon as Hope, Malachi Jordan as Moon, Mason Doth as Whitney, Jackson Hooper as Evelyn, Shania Weathers as Mrs. Harcourt, Carter Fitzpatrick as Spit and Riley Yandell as Dippy. The show is directed by Carla Jenness, with music direction by Rosemary Bird and choreography by Holly Boyle, Katrina Carpenter and Val Granath.

Showtime is at 7 p.m. all four nights, with tickets available at the door or at ticketleap.com. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for students.