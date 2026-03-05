Kasilof man sentenced for sexual abuse of minor

Charles Minton, 38, was sentenced by Kenai Superior Court Judge Kelly Lawson last week to 25 years in prison for first-degree sexual abuse of a minor. Minton was arrested on March 22, 2025, by Alaska State Troopers following their receipt of a report of sexual abuse of a minor in Kasilof.

According to a Feb. 27 press release from the State of Alaska Department of Law, Minton pleaded guilty to engaging in repeated acts of sexual penetration and contact with the victim over a period of years, from when the victim was 8 years old to 15 years old. The abuse only stopped after the victim became pregnant as a result of the abuse.

The release further states that Minton was in a position of trust to the victim’s family, and investigation revealed that at least one family member ignored the victim’s earlier disclosures of the abuse. The State entered into the plea agreement in an effort to provide closure to and minimize further impact on the victim.

Following Minton’s guilty plea to a consolidated count of first-degree sexual abuse of a minor, Lawson sentenced him to 50 years with 25 years suspended, leaving an active prison term of 25 years to serve. Because he was convicted of an unclassified sexual felony offense, Minton will not be eligible for either discretionary or mandatory parole. Upon his release from custody, Minton will be on felony probation for a period of 20 years and will be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

According to the release, the State emphasized at sentencing that isolation and community condemnation were the primary goals of the sentence to be imposed.

“Throughout the course of the investigation, the victim repeatedly demonstrated her incredible resilience and courage,” the release states.

The case was handled by AST, Sgt. Edwin Anderson leading the investigation. Deputy District Attorney Julie L. Matucheski prosecuted the case with the assistance of paralegal Julie Craig and law office assistant Patrick Pilatti.