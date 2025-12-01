The ripple effect: How local spending builds stronger communities on the Kenai Peninsula

Winter dining has always carried more weight than the menu might suggest. In the off-season, eating out isn’t just about comfort food or convenience; it’s a way of supporting local businesses as they hold steady through the slower months. Photo credit: Canva.

When the holiday season rolls in and daylight shortens across the Kenai Peninsula, the hum of local businesses remains steady. What might look like a simple stop for coffee or dinner is actually a meaningful investment in the community’s long-term vitality.

Across Alaska, 99 per cent of businesses are small and employ more than half the state’s workforce – making each local purchase part of something much larger. Local sentiment supports that reality: many small business owners report operating in tighter economic conditions, meaning year-round spending matters more than ever.

In other words, grabbing coffee with friends or a meal with loved ones isn’t just a great way to stay connected over the long winter months. It’s good for our economy as well!

If you haven’t already, check out the following local eateries over the holidays.

Olde Goat Café

Located at 52951 Porter Ave. in Nikiski, just a short drive from Kenai, Olde Goat is a cozy, community-rooted breakfast and lunch spot beloved for its warm atmosphere and house-made fare.

The café is known for their local ties and as a favorite gathering space – and not just for tourists, but for neighbours catching up, checking in or simply grabbing a coffee.

Looking for more opportunities to connect? Join them for their monthly book club, hosted the first Thursday of every month. They also offer gift cards. A perfect gift for coworkers, teachers or simply someone who is notoriously tricky to buy for.

OOAKZEN

Located right in the heart of Kenai, at 11472 Kenai Spur Hwy., OOAKZEN offers a fresh take on café culture: artfully prepared healthy foods, a local-ingredient focus and a lounge-like setting.

Offering gift cards and a seasonally themed monthly special makes them another great option for last-minute holiday shoppers looking for a sure fire win in the gift department.

The Flats Bistro

Further down Kalifornsky Beach Road, The Flats Bistro combines fine-casual dining with local ingredients, craft beers and a stunning view. Locally owned and operated, their seasonal menus reflect Peninsula-grown or harvested items, further amplifying the local-spend impact.

They also host regular live music nights, offering a lively opportunity to enjoy delicious local fare and support the local music scene. Follow them on Facebook and Instagram @theflatskenai for updates on events and menu specials.

Whether an omelet and coffee at Olde Goat, a smoothie and artful lunch at OOAKZEN, or a full dinner at The Flats Bistro – the dollars spent travel in multiple directions: into wages, local suppliers and most importantly into supporting our local community.

Regional economic reports show the Kenai Peninsula has added more than 1,000 jobs above pre-pandemic levels, a pace of recovery that has outperformed many parts of Alaska. Small businesses make up nearly all employers in the state – meaning a simple meal at a local café still supports the same local economy that helped fuel this rebound.

In the midst of long Alaskan winters, these local businesses are part of the bridge between seasonal peaks. They rely not just on tourist traffic or summer volume, but on consistent support from neighbours, friends and community members.

This holiday season, consider how your everyday stops – coffee, lunch, dinner – can be part of a larger ripple across our community.

Shop where you live. Eat where you live. Choose the local businesses that keep the Kenai Peninsula strong.

As the holiday season unfolds, watch for other installments of the Shop Local series, featuring more ways to support small businesses across the Kenai Peninsula and celebrate the community spirit that keeps Alaska’s heart beating strong, even in the coldest months.