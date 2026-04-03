Alaska bike journey rolls along

Forest Wagner pushes his fat bike on a drifted-in section of trail in Minto Flats National Wildlife Refuge on March 25, 2026. Photo courtesy Ned Rozell

The Tolovana Roadhouse at the mouth of the Tolovana River is open for travelers to rent a bunk in the original structure from the 1925 Serum Run lifesaving dog team mission. Ned and Forest slept here. Photo courtesy Ned Rozell

Jenna Jonas holds her daughter Juniper while her other daughter Celia looks on. Jenna and David Jonas hosted Ned and Forest at their Tanana River homestead on the first night of the bikers’ trip. Photo courtesy Ned Rozell

Forest Wagner, left, and Ned Rozell pause in front of the tripod on the ice of the Tanana River at the town of Nenana. When river ice breaks up, whoever guesses the exact time the tripod falls and pulls a cable will be the winner of the Nenana Ice Classic. Photo courtesy Ned Rozell

MANLEY HOT SPRINGS — It’s so quiet in these spruce hills and tamarack swamps that 27 hours and 50 miles passed between when Forest Wagner and I said goodbye to one human being at Old Minto and hello to the next near Baker.

Space is in ample supply here on these pressed-in snow trails between towns and villages of Interior Alaska.

Forest and I are out here riding these ephemeral ribbons of blue-white moving westward, with a goal of reaching Nome.

Last Saturday, when it warmed to minus 12 degrees Fahrenheit, I lurched my loaded fat bike out of my home in Fairbanks. Saying goodbye to my wife and dogs, I rumbled eastward on a boot-packed trail that after a mile led to a plowed bike path. I then rolled through the familiar University of Alaska Fairbanks campus and onward 8 miles to Forest’s cabin.

He handed me a mug of coffee and an egg sandwich. Then we started pedaling our fat bikes down Chena Pump Road until we reached the Tanana River.

We found a trail groomed for a multi-sport winter race, turned right, and headed downstream on our home river, there half a mile wide. It was a day when the weather finally nodded toward spring. Fair-a-dise showed up with bluebird skies as the day warmed to 8 degrees Fahrenheit.

After a month of pillowy snows and crazy cold temperatures and re-telling people our new takeoff days to semi-suppressed eye rolls, we were finally unstuck from the glue of town.

If an object wasn’t hanging off our bikes, we didn’t need it. No more fiddling with the load or obsessing on the 7-day weather forecast. Just big ol’ tires humming on dry snow.

Now, five days and 145 miles later, Forest and I are digesting French toast and bacon our friend Steve O’Brien cooked for us as we wait on the dryer in the Manley washeteria. When we get a few dollar bills we will take showers.

It’s a good life here on the trail, just-add-water living at its finest.

Eat everything in front of you, apply some sunblock and keep mashing on the pedals.

Steve O’Brien is one of the many people helping us move westward. In one of the most clutch moments, my wife Kristen and our friend Jen Wenrick appeared wearing headlamps on the packed snow ramp off the Tanana River in Nenana. They handed us burgers and fries from the Monderosa.

After a surprise tough day due to soft trail that had us working real hard, those burgers and Cokes were like oxygen.

There have been many other acts of kindness from Jenna and David Jonas, Steve Ketzler, Forest’s dad Joe Wagner and others. Tonic for the body and soul.

We will meet more excellent people, including some old friends, as we ratchet toward Nome.

When my satellite tracker is on, you can see our arrow creeping across the landscape here: share.garmin.com/NedRozell.

Ned Rozell is a science writer with the Geophysical Institute at the University of Alaska Fairbanks. Since the late 1970s, the institute has provided this column free in cooperation with the UAF research community.