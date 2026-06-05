Minister’s Message: The Parachuting Padre

In the early hours of June 6, 1944, Allied troops descended into Normandy on D-Day. One of the men jumping from the planes was not carrying a rifle. Father Francis Sampson, nicknamed the “Parachuting Padre,” entered the chaos as a chaplain. Military chaplains traditionally serve unarmed as under the rules of war, they are considered noncombatants. Sampson parachuted into the battle carrying nothing but his calling to minister to frightened and wounded soldiers.

Accounts tell us that shortly after jumping, Sampson became tangled in heavy gear and nearly drowned before being pulled to safety. Yet after reaching land, he immediately began caring for wounded soldiers and praying with the dying. In the middle of the gunfire, his ministry was not dramatic preaching or heroic speech, but presence in the midst of suffering.

There is something deeply moving about the image of a chaplain descending into war not to destroy life, but to preserve human dignity within it.

Most of us will never stand on a battlefield. Yet many people quietly carry their own private wars with grief, illness, anxiety, loneliness, broken relationships, and uncertainty about the future. Beneath our ordinary and mundane routines, many of us are just simply trying to survive.

What stands out to me about the Parachuting Padre is that he was willing to go toward suffering rather than away from it. This has always been one of the quiet threads running throughout the Gospel story.

Jesus did not enter the world through domination, violence, or political force. Instead, He came without armies or weapons. Again and again, He moved toward places others avoided. He sat beside the grieving, touched the sick, and entered human suffering rather than keeping distance from it.

Christianity does not teach about a God that is far off, but that in Jesus, God enters human suffering Himself. Christ moves toward the fearful, the wounded, the disillusioned, and the broken. He does not wait for people to become strong before drawing near to them.

The older I get, the more I think that many people are not looking for perfect words. They are looking for someone who will sit beside them in the hospital room. Someone who will answer the phone. Someone who will stay when life becomes heavy. They are looking for presence.

The Parachuting Padre reminds us that compassion is its own kind of courage. In a world that often rewards outrage, speed, and self-protection, perhaps one of the most meaningful things we can do is become people who move toward others with gentleness and steadiness. We may never know how much a small act of compassion can change someone’s life.

This week, as D-Day is remembered around the world, let’s also remember the quieter heroes, the ones who carried hope into fearful places and who reminded others they were not alone.

Rev. Christianne Zeiger is a palliative care and end-of-life chaplain at Kenai Peninsula Home Health.