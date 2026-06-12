Minister’s Message: The changing seasons of life

This week, we are thankful for the warmer summer days after a cold winter. The seasons are changing. Through our non-profit ministry of VisionAlaska, we are busy with our ministries to the Alaska Bush Communities through our Christian radio ministry. We are also raising food and building funds for the orphaned boys and girls in Kisii, Kenya. What a joy it is to improve the lives of these little boys and girls.

Summer is a wonderful season in Alaska. But as I see friends going through seasons of life, it becomes obvious that life changes. Health issues start to impact people. Familiar relationships with friends and family can change as people move. Children grow up and leave home. The family is changed. And then we may ask: what is important?

The Psalmist wrote: “So teach us to number our days that we may gain a heart of wisdom.” Psalm 90:12.

Obviously we need to realize life’s brevity and the need to cultivate God’s wisdom to live meaningfully in every season of life.

King Solomon wrote: “For everything there is a season, and a time for every matter under heaven:” Ecclesiastes 3:1.

We know that life is finite, and each season of life is available for a good purpose. We all need to be finding that eternal purpose and express it to those we know.

The needs of individuals and families are far greater than just having a good time. Balance is important. Charlie Kirk wrote his last book on God’s design for our benefit of keeping the Sabbath. God is blessing us and guiding and growing us through Sabbath rest, fellowship, worship and prayer.

People have a God-shaped hole in their heart which needs to be filled. That is why so many ask: “What is the meaning of life?” How do we fill the empty places in our lives with something real, which also has great purpose?

Life needs to be lived based upon deep and Godly principles of love, devotion and caring. The path to eternal life is simple.

Jesus said: “I am the way, and the truth, and the life; no one comes to the Father except through Me.” John 14:6

How do we live the Christian life? First, find a good church and invest your time in it. We know “So faith comes from hearing, and hearing by the word of Christ.” Romans 10:17

The Word of God literally has the power to transform our lives. Jesus spoke about the priority of faith. We need to make our faith and fellowship our first priority. “33 But seek first His kingdom and His righteousness, and all these things will be provided to you.” Matthew 6:33. We are to follow all He has commanded. Matthew 28:20.

Romans 10:9 tells us: “that if you confess with your mouth Jesus as Lord, and believe in your heart that God raised Him from the dead, you will be saved”.

Don’t try to go through the seasons of your life alone. Let God lead you into His very best for your life.

Roger Holl is an ordained minister who is executive director of VisionAlaska, Alaska Brethren Ministries. He can be reached at 907-862-0336.