Minister’s Message: Jesus is the best friend you will ever have

In 1855, Joseph Scriven wrote the hymn, “What a Friend We have in Jesus”. The words are:

“Do thy friends despise, forsake thee?

Take it to the Lord in prayer!

In His arms He’ll take and shield thee.

Thou wilt find a solace there.”

Today, young and old will tell you they see their relationships changing with time. Our friends may not be our friends after a period of time. Most people have many acquaintances, but very few true close or loyal friends.

Another song many learned as children is: Jesus loves me this I Know, for the Bible tells me so. And yes, the Bible does tell us that Jesus loves us in John 15:9, where it says: “Just as the Father has loved Me, I also have loved you; remain in My love.”

Can Jesus really be your friend? Jesus said so Himself.

“I no longer call you servants, because a servant does not know his master’s business. Instead, I have called you friends, for everything that I learned from my Father I have made known to you.” John 15:15.

Have you ever had a friend let you down or move away or stop communicating? Jesus wants to keep communicating with you. Perhaps we are the ones who need to keep communicating with Him! When we abide in Jesus, Jesus continues to abide in us.

Jesus said in John 15:4: “4 Remain in Me, and I in you. Just as the branch cannot bear fruit of itself but must remain in the vine, so neither can you unless you remain in Me.”

You see, Jesus loves you like no one else can. When we love God, we are in a solid, secure covenant relationship. A covenant is a contract where both parties make an absolute commitment to fulfill their obligation. In our covenant with God, we covenant to love God. We love God and importantly, God has covenanted to love us permanently.

Often, many of our human friends can let us down. They can make you feel unwanted or not respected. Such friends may not keep in touch, or they may not be there when you need them.

It is Jesus Christ who taught us how to give to others as a friend. Jesus gave us the concept of selfless love with no thought of receiving something back. In the original Greek that is called agape love. As friends, we want to give agape love to others without thought of recompense. That is truly being a friend.

The other day, Nancy, my sister in California, told me her church group of seniors had sung “Jesus Loves Me This I Know”. It is a children’s song; however, we all love to know that that Jesus does love us. The church I pastored loved to sing it as well.

In fact, no one loves you like Jesus loves you. When we love God and are called to His purpose, Jesus is always working for the best in your life. Romans 8:28. You may not like it, but things are happening in your life to perfect you and grow you closer to Christ.

Isn’t it amazing that Jesus introduces you to other very fine people in Christ? Certainly we need to be living in the community of faith and fellowshipping in church with other believers.

No one sticks with you like Jesus. Jesus said “I will never leave you nor forsake you.” Hebrews 13:5

We read in the Book of Isaiah of the steadfast and unshakable love of God for you.

“Though the mountains be shaken and the hills be removed, yet my unfailing love for you will not be shaken nor my covenant of peace be removed, says the Lord, who has compassion on you.” Isaiah 54:10

Roger Holl is an ordained minister who is executive director of VisionAlaska, Alaska Charis Fellowship Ministries.