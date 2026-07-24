Minister’s Message: Following Jesus is not for spectators

Like many, my household has spent the past month or so in the grips of World Cup mania. As I took the whole spectacle in, one thought kept rising to the surface of my mind: I’m glad I’m a spectator and not out there on the field. I get to sit on my comfy couch and eat nachos. I don’t have to run or have my legs all scratched and bruised. Millions of people are not commenting on my performance. This is the way to go! I can relax, take it easy, be entertained.

In fact, we as a society have practically perfected being entertained. Spectacle is everywhere and access is limitless. Yet as amazing as it is to live in such a time, I am noticing that my constant formation in spectatorship is actually a detriment to my spiritual life.

For instance, it can be tempting to show up to a worship service on a Sunday, or watch one online, and not actually plug into the community. I notice that I occasionally say I’ll pray for others, but then fail to give those prayers the effort they deserve. And sometimes the immediate enjoyment of bingeing Netflix wins out over the effort of cooking and sharing a meal with someone.

There is grace in these moments and I am endlessly thankful for the God who is patient with me. However, I am also struck by Jesus’ words to the people who were attracted to him. The constant refrain of Jesus was “come and follow me.” He didn’t say to them, “Have a seat. Wait here and watch. Here are your nachos. Enjoy the show.” He wanted people to have a good and abundant and beautiful life and he knew that one only gets that life if and when they are in the game.

Following Jesus is not for spectators.

The abundant life Jesus offers costs us something, most readily our comfort. Like the soccer players on the field, being involved in what God is doing normalizes a certain degree of discomfort. I have to surrender at times doing what I want, when I want, without being accountable to anyone. I have to submit myself to the rhythms that love requires. I have to intentionally place myself in relationships, making an effort to know and care for others even as I let them know and care for me. I have to practice doing what I say I believe, even if I don’t feel like it.

Sure, following Jesus means that I have to get off the couch more than I might prefer. It also means I open myself up to criticism and comments that would not be there had I kept to myself and stayed uninvolved. Jesus is purposeful in his invitation, though. He knows that glory is guaranteed for those who choose to play. And as we gear up we can hear the cheers of heaven urging us on.

Joshua Gorenflo is the minister at Kenai Fellowship, Mile 8.5 on the Kenai Spur Highway. Worship is 11 a.m. on Sundays. Streamed live at kenaifellowship.com.