Kenai Kite Festival soars to success with colorful skies and big crowds

The annual Kenai Kite Festival returned to Millennium Square Park on June 6 for another family-friendly day of colorful kites and community fun. (Debbie Wik/Contributed)

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The annual Kenai Kite Festival returned to Millennium Square Park on June 6 for another family-friendly day of colorful kites and community fun. (Debbie Wik/Contributed)

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The annual Kenai Kite Festival returned to Millennium Square Park on June 6 for another family-friendly day of colorful kites and community fun. (Debbie Wik/Contributed)

Swipe or click to see more

The annual Kenai Kite Festival returned to Millennium Square Park on June 6 for another family-friendly day of colorful kites and community fun. (Debbie Wik/Contributed)

Swipe or click to see more

The annual Kenai Kite Festival returned to Millennium Square Park on June 6 for another family-friendly day of colorful kites and community fun. (Debbie Wik/Contributed)

Swipe or click to see more

The annual Kenai Kite Festival returned to Millennium Square Park on June 6 for another family-friendly day of colorful kites and community fun. (Debbie Wik/Contributed)

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One of Kenai’s larger and more popular city-sponsored events took flight last weekend.

The annual Kenai Kite Festival returned to Millennium Square Park on June 6 for another family-friendly day of colorful kites and community fun. The event drew a sizable crowd once again and handed out several hundred kite kits and frozen treats to participants.

Jenna Brown, city assistant parks and recreation director, said that the event was a great success as families enjoyed an afternoon of kite flying and community activities.

“One of the highlights was the display of heart-shaped kites flown by the AlasKiters in recognition of Peter Lynn, a world-renowned kite innovator whose influence continues to inspire kite festivals around the globe,” she said. “Lynn, who helped shape modern kite flying and large-scale display kites, passed away earlier this year.”

Brown added that due to the “wacky wind,” the heart kites were not able to be flown and were put on display instead.

Approximately 400 youth kite kits were distributed during the four-hour festival, providing children and families an opportunity to build and fly their own kites, free of charge. The kits were made possible through the generosity of Walmart Kenai, Matt Brown and Operation Children First, and the Kircher Family through the Hilcorp Employee Giving Program.

“Community members are encouraged to stop by Millennium Square Park whenever they see kites flying,” Brown added. “The local Kenai Peninsula AlasKiters group regularly gathers to fly kites and enjoys sharing the hobby with others, inspiring new participants and helping others discover the simple joy of letting fun take flight.”

Community organizations including Peninsula Pediatric Dentistry, the Kenai Health Department, and Peninsula Community Health Services hosted various hands-on activity booths featuring hula hooping, playdough activities, educational resources, and giveaways throughout the event.

The festival was made possible through the support of volunteers, community partners, sponsors, vendors, and the kiting enthusiasts of the AlasKiters group.