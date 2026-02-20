Central Peninsula Hospital facility experiencing power outage

The River Tower at Central Peninsula Hospital in Soldotna will be closed to the public all day Friday, Feb. 20, due to a power outage. CPH said in a press release issued about 9 a.m. that the hospital experienced a utility-related incident during the early morning hours on Friday that caused the outage.

Only the River Tower — an outpatient facility at CPH that houses the hospital’s medical offices and clinics — is affected at this time. All other hospital services remain operational.

CPH marketing manager Shanon Davis said Friday morning at about 10:30 a.m. that CPH facilities teams and electrical contractors onsite were still actively pursuing a solution and working diligently to restore power to the River Tower. She said the utility issue occurred outside the facility and described it as an “act of nature.”

According to the release, patients with appointments scheduled in the River Tower are being contacted directly to reschedule their visits, and care teams are coordinating closely to minimize disruption and ensure patients are accommodated as quickly as possible.

“The safety of our patients, staff and visitors remains our highest priority,” CPH Chief Executive Officer Angela Hinnegan said in the release. “We appreciate our community’s patience as we work to restore power and reopen the River Tower.”

Updates will be provided on the CPH website as additional information is available.