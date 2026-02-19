Central Peninsula Health Foundation to host annual fundraiser

Community members are invited to the Central Peninsula Hospital Campus River Tower for an evening of “connection, storytelling and purpose” on Friday, Feb. 27 at 6:30 p.m. All proceeds from “Evening by the River,” the Central Peninsula Health Foundation’s annual fundraising event, will support the organization’s goal of expanding breast cancer screening services on the Kenai Peninsula.

The foundation’s goal is to raise enough money for a new mammography machine at CPH. The old unit will be relocated to the hospital’s Kenai clinic, significantly improving access to screenings for women throughout the Kenai Peninsula.

“Early detection is one of the most powerful tools we have in the fight against breast cancer,” CPH imaging director Traci DeCongilio said in a Feb. 11 press release.

The Kenai Peninsula has one of the lowest rates of mammography screenings in the state, with only 49% of women over the age of 40 receiving recommended screenings, according to a 2022 study from the Alaska Department of Health. Although roughly one in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime, survival rates can be up to 99% when the disease is detected early.

“Access matters,” said Angela Hinnegan, CEO of Central Peninsula Hospital. “Right now, fewer than half of women over 40 on the Kenai Peninsula are receiving routine mammograms. By investing in this new mammography machine, our community is helping remove barriers to screening — making it easier for women to access high-quality care close to home, when it matters most.”

Local women will share their stories of detection and treatment during “Evening by the River.” Attendees can also enjoy live music, an open bar, a silent auction and hors d’oeuvres.

“Your generosity doesn’t just fund technology,” Hinnegan said. “It provides peace of mind, offers hope, and in many cases, truly saves lives.”

Tickets are $100 per person. To purchase, make a donation or learn more about the Central Peninsula Health Foundation, visit www.givingheals.org.