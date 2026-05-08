Death notice: Hattie “Elaine” Pate

Hattie “Elaine” Pate, 67, of Soldotna, Alaska, passed away April 21, 2026, in Harrison, Arkansas. She was born August 12, 1958 in Harrison, Arkansas and moved to Alaska in 1985.

Survivors include her husband, Charles “Mack” Pate; her brothers, Dewayne and Lynn; and a host of nieces and nephews.

A private celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or to a pet-focused charity such as the ASPCA or a local animal shelter.

Online condolences can be left at www.coffmanfh.com.