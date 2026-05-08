Minister’s Message: Resurrection and life

It is great to see warmer temperatures and longer days here again. Anticipation of green leaves sprouting out and grass springing up is exciting. I’m always impressed with how quickly it changes from brown to green.

Resurrection and life. We just celebrated the resurrection of Jesus Christ last month. The celebration can go on through the year. The impact of that event is seen in changed lives, miraculous healings and the hope of eternal life.

The Bible has numerous accounts of healing and life being restored. Many were told to “rise up” from disease, paralysis, withered limbs, even death. Incredible changes came by Jesus Christ.

A man in the synagogue had a withered hand. He probably tried to avoid any attention but the Lord said, “Rise up and stand forth.” He obeyed and then Jesus said, “Stretch forth thy hand.” That was what he couldn’t do. His right hand was drawn up. But he attempted to obey again and his hand was restored and made whole.

Friends carried a crippled man to the house where Jesus was. It was so crowded they couldn’t get in the door. In their determination to get him to Jesus, they climbed on the roof and made a hole big enough to lower him down into the house. Jesus forgave his sins and told him, “Arise”. He rose up immediately and departed to his own house, glorifying God.

A twelve year old girl was near death. Her father was an important man in the synagogue. He left home and hurried to find Jesus to bring him to his house and heal his only daughter. There was a delay because of a woman who had an infirmity for twelve years. She was healed and made whole while Jairus waited and worried.

Her 12 years of suffering came to an end while the twelve years of joy for Jairus with his daughter was about to end.

Finally Jesus walked along with Jairus to his home to heal his daughter. Suddenly a servant appeared with the message, “Thy daughter is dead, trouble not the Master.” Jesus assured him, “Fear not, believe only, and she shall be made whole.”

When they arrived at his home, she was indeed dead. But Jesus took her by the hand and said, “Maid, arise.” She arose straightway and her parents were astonished.

We don’t know how many more years she lived but I think there was a celebration of her resurrection every year. She probably matured into a woman who married and had children. She may have achieved some of the qualities of the Proverbs 31 woman.

Scholars think this is a description of a woman with all of the good qualities of a wife and mother. She is a wonder working woman. The writer says, “her children arise up, and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praiseth her.” That’s a “rise up” that can and should happen regularly.

I hope this Mother’s Day, every child and husband will “rise up” to give honor, appreciation, praise and appropriate gifts to show their love for the mother in their household. And not just for one day, but every day through the year.

Mitch Glover is pastor of Sterling Pentecostal Church. Sunday services include Bible classes for all ages at 10 a.m. and worship service at 11 a.m. Bible study is Thursday at 7 p.m. Visit the services and sterlingpentecostalchurch.com.