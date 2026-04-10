An Easter egg-stravaganza

Kids in kindergarten and first grade race to pick up as many eggs as they can during the community Easter egg hunt sponsored by Church on the Rock Homer on Saturday, April 4, 2026, in Homer, Alaska. (Delcenia Cosman/Homer News)

Kids in grades 2-3 snatch up Easter eggs on the lower baseball field at Karen Hornaday Park during the community egg hunt hosted by Church on the Rock Homer on Saturday, April 4, 2026, in Homer, Alaska. (Delcenia Cosman/Homer News)

Kindergarteners and first-graders sprint across a field at Karen Hornaday Park at the start of the Easter egg hunt for their age group on Saturday, April 4, 2026, in Homer, Alaska. (Delcenia Cosman/Homer News)

Kids hunt for eggs in a hay pile arranged by the VFW Post 10221 for younger children during their annual community Easter egg hunt on Sunday, April 5, 2026, in Anchor Point, Alaska. (Delcenia Cosman/Homer News)

Kids clamber over snow banks at the VFW Post 10221 during their annual community Easter egg hunt on Sunday, April 5, 2026, in Anchor Point, Alaska. (Delcenia Cosman/Homer News)

Youth find colorful eggs hidden in spruce tree branches at the VFW Post 10221 during their annual community Easter egg hunt on Sunday, April 5, 2026, in Anchor Point, Alaska. (Delcenia Cosman/Homer News)

Kids hunt for Easter eggs in a hay pile arranged by the VFW Post 10221 for younger children during their annual community egg hunt on Sunday, April 5, in Anchor Point.

Easter-themed events abounded last weekend, from egg hunts for kids of all ages to community brunches, religious services and more. With the influx of folks into town for the long-awaited Homer Winter King Tournament on Saturday, turnout for these events was even higher than normal.

Cars packed the parking lot at Karen Hornaday Park Saturday morning, overflowing onto Fairview Avenue, as community members and visitors alike gathered for the Community Easter Egg Hunt sponsored by Church on the Rock Homer. Colorful plastic eggs containing hidden treasures were strewn across separate fields within the park, with various hunts designated for specific age groups.

Second and third graders braved the muddy lower baseball field as they raced against their peers to gather as many eggs as they could, while on one of the upper fields, kids in kindergarten and first grade didn’t even wait for one of the event organizers to finish counting down from 10 before they ducked under the tape holding them back and flooded the field to claim their prizes.

Elsewhere in the park, volunteers rustled up hot dogs and snacks for eventgoers who, in addition to enjoying the numerous egg hunts, visited a table offering free face painting, played lawn games and made use of the park’s playground.

To name a few of the other many events happening over the weekend, Grace Ridge Brewing also offered a community brunch and egg hunt on Saturday and Sunday.

The Homer Senior Center invited community members to an Easter brunch, tickets for which supported the center’s programs and services for seniors. Homer Rope Tow hosted “Easter at the Rope Tow” event on Sunday, offering food and family friendly music and Easter activities.

On Sunday, families hopped over to the VFW Post 10221 for their annual Easter egg hunt, an Anchor Point community tradition. Dozens of kids, again divided into age groups, clambered over snow banks and through spruce trees in search of cleverly-hidden eggs, which they were also able to trade for prizes inside the VFW’s festively-decorated community hall. Kids also took photos with the Easter Bunny and enjoyed treats prepared by volunteers for the family-friendly celebration.