Kenai council awards $26K dumpster services contract for for wastewater treatment plant

Kenai City Council has approved a contract for dumpster services at the city’s Wastewater Treatment Plant for 2026.

Kenai City Council has approved a contract for dumpster services at the city’s wastewater treatment plant (WWTP) for 2026.

During the May 20 regular meeting, council awarded a three-year contract with an annual cost of $26,225 to Peninsula Refuse to provide roll-off dumpsters and hauling for regular trash, screenings, and sludge disposal at the WWTP facility. The sludge disposal fees are estimated to be $130,950 annually.

Council stated that the city manager is authorized to execute a contract with Peninsula Refuse in the total amount of $157,175 for dumpster services for up to three years and to approve contracts annually based on bid schedules and appropriations.

Peninsula Refuse was the lowest bidder for the project and council determined the bid to be responsive and responsible.

“Award of this agreement is in the best interest of the city,” council stated. “The contract will be adjusted annually for inflation.”

Council added that hauling is estimated to be higher than normal this year due to the WWTP digester project.