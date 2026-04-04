Minister’s Message: Addicted to distraction

Most of us don’t reach for our phones because we love technology. We reach for them because we hate silence.

Silence has a way of exposing what noise keeps buried — anxiety, loneliness, boredom, unresolved grief, even guilt. Instead of sitting with what’s happening inside us, we reach for something outside of us: a phone, a notification, another scroll.

Over time, distraction becomes a rhythm. Not because it gives us life, but because it keeps us from hearing what’s happening beneath the surface.

Technology itself isn’t the problem. But the rhythms it creates can quietly shape us in ways we rarely notice. There is a difference between using media and being used by it.

Many people recognize unhealthy patterns in their own lives: endless scrolling through bad news, comparing our lives to the highlight reels of others, or constantly checking notifications throughout the day. These habits promise connection and relief but often leave us more anxious, distracted and dissatisfied.

The question isn’t whether we should abandon technology altogether. The real question is how we can use it wisely.

One helpful step is deciding ahead of time what purpose technology should serve in our lives. A phone may exist primarily for communication. A laptop may serve work or education. Social media may be used for connection with family and friends. When technology has no clear purpose, it almost always becomes a distraction.

A second step is setting limits. Limits don’t restrict freedom — they protect it. Just as guardrails keep drivers safe on a winding road, boundaries help protect our attention, relationships and peace of mind.

Finally, we must learn to prioritize quiet. Rather than seeing quiet as a break from technology, we might begin to see technology as a break from quiet.

Our attention shapes our hearts. What we consistently dwell on forms the kind of people we become.

One practical way to begin is by establishing healthier rhythms around technology. Create predictable times when screens are used rather than allowing them to fill every empty moment. Curate what you watch and read instead of consuming whatever appears next in the feed. And whenever possible, enjoy media together rather than alone. Community often leads to wiser choices.

If you want to try something simple this week, reclaim a little quiet. For seven days, avoid screens for the first 30 minutes of your day and the last 30 minutes before bed. You might also choose one app or platform to step away from during the week.

Use that time for reflection, prayer, Scripture, rest or conversation. The Bible often presents quiet as a place where clarity and wisdom grow. Psalm 46:10 says, “Be still, and know that I am God.”

What we reach for in moments of quiet often reveals what we trust to carry us through life. Noise promises relief — but rarely delivers peace. Silence, though uncomfortable at first, can create space for honesty, healing and healthier rhythms.

And in a noisy world, that kind of quiet may be exactly what many of us need.

In your corner,

Andrew

Andrew and Kristy Miller, along with their seven children, live in Sterling and serve at Sterling Baptist Church located at the corner of Swanson River Road and the Sterling Highway. Family worship is at 11 a.m. on Sundays.