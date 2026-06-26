Minister’s Message: Building a successful spiritual life

The summer season means many things are going on. The long daylight hours and warm temperatures make for a lot of outdoor activity.

The building season gets underway in earnest with property being cleared, buildings going up, and different projects being completed. I’m impressed with how a builder can see a plot of ground and shape it with heavy equipment to what he has in mind. Then the house goes up to fit the contour of the lot. Landscaping puts the finishing touches on the project. The house is ready for a family to occupy and build good memories.

Aside from the construction projects, different kinds of building goes on with education, families, resumes, and professions.

Graduates celebrated their achievement of completing the requirements for receiving their diploma. Now they look ahead to building more class time in college or starting a career and building on their experience.

Congratulations to fathers who work diligently to build character, knowledge, skills, and self-esteem in their children. The strong marriage they built together has benefits beyond the husband and wife that extends to their children, neighbors, and community.

The Lord Jesus told his disciples, “I will build my church and the gates of hell shall not prevail against it.”

The spiritual realm with its impact on the mental, emotional and physical well-being of people is where he operates. During his ministry on earth, Jesus healed multitudes of diseases and afflictions. The truth he taught made hearers free from doubt and despair. The resurrections he performed and his own resurrection instilled hope for eternal life. He built up lives with positive influence that could not be equaled anywhere else.

The apostle Paul wrote about spiritual building to the church at Ephesus. In chapter two of his letter, he mentioned building three times at the end of the chapter.

First, building on the foundation of Jesus Christ and his apostles and prophets is important. They were directed by the Spirit to write the word of God. Jesus is the chief cornerstone. Another foundation will prove faulty so build on the solid foundation of Jesus Christ and his word.

Second, Paul wrote the building process is ongoing. It is “fitly framed together” and increasing to become a temple of the Lord. The creator of the universe knows how he wants his church to come together for his purpose.

Third, he assured the Ephesians they are being built together for a purpose; to be inhabited by God through the Spirit. The promise of the Spirit was made by Jesus numerous times in the gospels. The promise came to pass in the Book of Acts.

These principles of building are pertinent to living a successful spiritual life for us today. Jesus said he will build his church and he is continuing to do so. It is our privilege to be a part of that.

Jesus promised the disciples, “I go to prepare a place for you.” We prepare ourselves for that place as well. His people are waiting for the next part of the promise, “I will come again and receive you unto myself, that where I am, there ye may be also.”

Mitch Glover is pastor of Sterling Pentecostal Church. Sunday services include Bible classes for all ages at 10 a.m. and worship service at 11 a.m. Bible study is Thursday at 7 p.m. Visit the services and sterlingpentecostalchurch.com.