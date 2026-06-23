Soldotna Alaska Stake to host historic Tabernacle Choir watch party

The Soldotna Alaska Stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is hosting a watch party for The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square’s 100th anniversary performance at the Hollywood Bowl. (Soldotna Alaska Stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

Kenai Peninsular residents will have the opportunity to gather for a free community watch party this Friday — one of hundreds of local events happening nationwide.

On June 26, The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square makes its historic return to the Hollywood Bowl to unite music and humanitarian purpose in a celebratory “Songs of Hope Benefit Concert.” The anniversary performance marks a century since the choir’s first appearance on the stage in 1926.

The Soldotna Alaska Stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is hosting a watch party for the celebration, with doors opening at 6 p.m. and the concert broadcast beginning at 7 p.m. The local viewing is one of many across the country, and brings the landmark Los Angeles event to Alaska communities far from the stage.

Attendees can enjoy refreshments, snacks, desserts, games and activities, and the chance to participate in the live-streamed concert featuring the renowned choir and orchestra, along with special guests. The gathering will also support a local service project with butter donations for the Kenai Peninsula Food Bank.

“Attendees are encouraged, but not required to bring butter donations to support families in need,” Soldotna Alaska Stake stated.

Guests artists for the concert include, Donny Osmond, David Foster, Katharine McPhee, Stephanie J. Block, Sebastian Arcelus, and the Bonner Family.

The choir is a world-renowned, 360-member, all-volunteer choir known for its weekly broadcast of Music & the Spoken Word, which has aired more than 5,000 episodes. The program is now in its 97th year and is the longest-running continuous network broadcast in history.

The Orchestra at Temple Square is a 200-member, all-volunteer symphony orchestra which was organized in 1999 to accompany the choir and its affiliated ensembles.

“Together, the choir and orchestra share their music and faith with audiences worldwide,” Soldotna Alaska Stake added.