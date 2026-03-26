Flight service continues despite temporary Homer airport terminal closure

The City of Homer announced a temporary closure of the Homer Airport Terminal on Monday afternoon due to a water main break and flooding that occurred Sunday.

City manager Melissa Jacobsen elaborated on Tuesday during her State of the City address that the water main break occurred under the cargo area of the airport, sending about 200,000 gallons of water “up through the ground and into the airport terminal itself.” While the water has been shut off at the terminal and cleanup is ongoing, the Homer Airport Terminal is closed for an “indefinite” amount of time.

“We’ve got some insurance adjusters coming out. We’ve got some structural engineers coming out to take a look at the facility and help us figure out what we need to do,” she said.

Despite the closure, flight service in and out of Homer by Aleutian Airways remains operational.

Aleutian Airways initially cancelled flights on Monday morning, though Alaska Bus Company services at the terminal remained unaffected.

City Special Projects and Communications Coordinator Jenny Carroll said in an update later Monday afternoon that Aleutian Airways had resumed flight service in and out of Homer on Monday through the Bald Mountain Air building, next door to the Homer airport. Travellers are allowed to park in the Homer Airport Terminal parking lot due to limited parking space at Bald Mountain Air.

The City of Homer is actively working to repair the flood damage and restore the terminal as quickly as possible, Carroll said, but at this time they do not have an estimate of when the terminal will reopen to the public.

Updates can be found on the city website at www.cityofhomer-ak.gov/.

“We appreciate the community’s patience and Aleutian Airways’ work-around during this time!” Carroll wrote.