Kenai Kite Festival takes flight this weekend

The annual Kenai Kite Festival returns to Millennium Square Park on June 6 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for another family-friendly day of colorful kites and community fun. (City of Kenai)

One of Kenai’s larger city-sponsored events is set to kickoff Saturday.

The annual Kenai Kite Festival returns to Millennium Square Park on June 6 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for another family-friendly day of colorful kites and community fun. The event draws a sizable crowd each year and has several hundred kite kits and frozen treats to hand out to participants.

This year’s festival will feature a unique visual element in the sky—heart-shaped kites flown by the AlasKiters professional kiting group, using kite kits that were recently released by Peter Lynn.

“Peter Lynn, a globally recognized kite maker and innovator who helped shape modern kite flying and large-scale display kites, passed away earlier this year,” the city stated. “His influence continues to be seen in kite festivals around the world, including right here in Kenai.”

The festival will also include a handful of free events, such as professional kite demonstrations by the AlasKiters, build-a-kite stations, music, bubbles, Otter Pops, and much more.

There will also be plenty of food trucks for a picnic lunch.

A free do-it-yourself workshop will also be held at the Kenai Community Library today (June 5) where participants can create heart-shaped kites inspired by professional designs that they can fly at the festival.

“Come enjoy the fresh air, connect with the community, and watch the sky come alive,” the city added.