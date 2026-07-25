Summer interns begin work at Peninsula newspapers

PORT ANGELES — Two Peninsula College students have begun internships with the Olympic Peninsula News Group and will continue through the college’s summer quarter.

Christopher L. Hart is working at Peninsula Daily News in Port Angeles and Tom Buscher at the Sequim Gazette. Both started July 14.

Hart, originally from Michigan, is a full-time student at Peninsula College, where he is studying communication and arts, and he also works at Safeway in Port Angeles.

Outside of work, he enjoys traveling, including numerous cruises to the Caribbean Islands, Alaska and Canada, and he’s been to Mazatlán and Cancun in Mexico.

Buscher is a multimedia communications and digital marketing professional, a visual storyteller, photographer and owner of Cedar & Shore Studio LLC.

He is completing an associate of applied science-transfer degree in multimedia communications: web and interactive design at Peninsula College, with a focus on visual storytelling, social media marketing, photography, videography, web design and digital content creation.

After several years in industrial manufacturing, he returned to college to pursue a career helping businesses and organizations strengthen their brands, communicate with their audiences and market their services through strategic visual content.

Buscher plans to continue into Peninsula College’s bachelor of applied science in business management program while expanding his professional photography, videography, drone imagery, branding and digital marketing services.

Through their internships, Hart and Buscher are gaining experience in reporting, photojournalism and storytelling.