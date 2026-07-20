Democrat throws support to independent running for Alaska’s U.S. House seat

U.S. Rep. Nick Begich, R=Alaska, speaks at the June 17, 2026, Resource Development Council for Alaska annual luncheon in Anchorage. (Photo by Yereth Rosen/Alaska Beacon)

Bill Hill is seen in an undated headshot provided by his campaign. (Contributed photo)

Democratic U.S. House candidate Matt Schultz is seen in an undated photo published on his campaign website. An Anchorage pastor, Schultz suspended his campaign on Friday and urged voters to support independent Bill Hill. (Screenshot)

Matt Schultz, a Democrat running for Alaska’s sole U.S. House seat, suspended his campaign on July 17 and threw his support to independent candidate Bill Hill.

Schultz, an Anchorage pastor, released a statement urging “all Democrats, Independents, and all Alaskans who believe in protecting our democracy” to vote for Hill to oust first-term Republican U.S. Rep. Nick Begich.

“I entered this race because I believe public service is a moral calling, and because too many Alaskans feel unheard in the fight for a fairer, more just world. I am deeply disappointed that the GOP chose to meddle in this race and that too many institutions within the Democratic Party ecosystem declined to meaningfully support a campaign rooted in service, integrity, and the needs of working Alaskans,” Schultz said in his statement.

“But we are living through a moment when our democracy itself is under threat, and defeating Nick Begich and restoring a Democratic majority in the House must come before any one candidate or campaign. It has become clear to me in recent days that remaining in this race no longer serves that urgent purpose,” he said. “Today, I am suspending my campaign and calling on Democrats, Independents, and all Alaskans who believe in protecting our democracy to vote for Bill Hill in the general election this November.”

Schultz’s announcement followed news of an effort by Republican advocates to attack Hill in advance of the Aug.18 primary.

A message aimed at “Democrat primary voters,” asserted that “’independent’ Bill Hill can’t be trusted.”

Earlier this week, Hill’s campaign characterized the attacks as evidence that Republicans consider him a bigger threat to Begich’s re-election.

Hill, a commercial fisher and former teacher and school district superintendent, has gotten backing from labor unions, education and Tribal organizations. He is Athabascan and from the Bristol Bay region, and he has support from Alaska Native organizations and prominent Alaska Native leaders.

Hill and Begich are considered front runners among now 14 candidates for Alaska’s sole U.S. House seat. The top four vote-getters in the August primary will advance to the general election on November 3.

Late Friday, after Schultz’s announcement, Hill issued a statement praising the Democratic candidate.

Hill said he and Schultz “have similar motivations and values.”

“We’re proud Alaskans. We both know what it’s like to work hard to put food on the table. And more than anything, Matt and I both know that Nick Begich does not represent Alaska,” Hill said.

“Today Matt made a tough and selfless decision to put Alaskans first. Matt has run a strong, grassroots, Alaskan campaign. He’s made a clear case for lower costs, affordable healthcare, and an end to the rampant corruption in DC. These are the same issues I’ve committed to fight for in Congress.”

A response from the Republican Party said Schultz’s decision showed the weakness of the Democratic party in Alaska.

Hill and Begich are considered front runners among now 14 candidates for Alaska’s sole U.S. House seat. The top four vote-getters in the August primary will advance to the general election on November 3.

Late Friday, after Schultz’s announcement, Hill issued a statement praising the Democratic candidate.

Hill said he and Schultz “have similar motivations and values.”

“We’re proud Alaskans. We both know what it’s like to work hard to put food on the table. And more than anything, Matt and I both know that Nick Begich does not represent Alaska,” Hill said.

“Today Matt made a tough and selfless decision to put Alaskans first. Matt has run a strong, grassroots, Alaskan campaign. He’s made a clear case for lower costs, affordable healthcare, and an end to the rampant corruption in DC. These are the same issues I’ve committed to fight for in Congress.”

A response from the Republican Party said Schultz’s decision showed the weakness of the Democratic party in Alaska.

This article originally appeared online at alaskabeacon.com. Alaska Beacon, an affiliate of States Newsroom, is an independent, nonpartisan news organization focused on connecting Alaskans to their state government.

Yereth Rosen came to Alaska in 1987 to work for the Anchorage Times. She has been reporting on Alaska news ever since, covering stories ranging from oil spills to sled-dog races. She has reported for Reuters, for the Alaska Dispatch News, for Arctic Today and for other organizations. She covers environmental issues, energy, climate change, natural resources, economic and business news, health, science and Arctic concerns.