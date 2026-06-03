Kenaitze, Salamatof tribes celebrate groundbreaking of elder housing project in Kenai

Members of the Kenaitze and Salamatof Tribal Councils, the Kenaitze/Salamatof Tribally Designated Housing Entity Board and the Kenaitze Elders committee gathered last Friday for a ceremonial groundbreaking at the future site of a new Elders housing project now under construction in Kenai. (Kenaitze Tribe)

Kenaitze and Salamatof tribal leaders, elders, and housing officials gathered in Kenai last Friday for a ceremonial groundbreaking at the future site of a new elder housing complex.

Located on Redoubt Avenue near the intersection with North Forest Drive, the project will include the construction of nine single-story four-plexes with a mix of one- and two-bedroom units. The complex marks a long-awaited first step to fulfill a decades-old vision of keeping Alaska Native seniors in their community.

“We’ve been talking about senior housing and housing for our tribal members for as long as I can remember—30-plus years,” said Kaarlo Wik, board chair of the Kenaitze/Salamatof Tribally Designated Housing Entity (TDHE). “This is a promise kept and a vision fulfilled.”

The complex will include a one-car garage for most units, while one building will have carports, and sits on a portion of the 160-acre parcel that the Kenaitze Tribe purchased in 2022.

Mary Ann Mills, Kenaitze council member, said that she feels so proud of both tribes for all the hard work that they’ve done to make this project a reality.

“When we first started this project, it was a long time ago, and to see all of the efforts by both Kenaitze and Salamatof working together has been wonderful,” she said. “This is a time to celebrate our elders, and I’d like to thank the elders for coming—I know soon I will move into one of the apartments.”

TDHE received two U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Indian Housing Block Grant competitive awards for the project—a $5 million grant in 2022, with a $1.7 million match from the Kenaitze Indian Tribe, and a second grant of $7.5 million in 2023, with a $2.5 million match from Kenaitze.

Wik credited the Housing Department staff with working to meet affordable housing needs in Kenai, especially during a time when high demand and low supply are driving up rental costs. He also added that the housing is close to all the services that are provided by the tribes.

“The movement toward actually housing our Native people where they are, not making them move out of the community—it’s a huge impact,” he said.

Kenaitze executive director Rudy Wilson added that the project took a lot of work.

“It’s been an honor to be a part of this for the last couple of years,” he said. “I appreciate all the hard work that went into this.”

UIC Nappairit is the general contractor on the project and is familiar with the Kenaitze Tribe. The company has partnered with the tribe on a number of recent projects, including the Kahtnuht’ana Dena’ina Community Hall and Harvest Pavilion, and the Qiz’unch’ Tribal Courthouse renovation and expansion.

Workers started site clearing and dirt work earlier this spring, and construction is expected to be completed with units ready for occupancy by late 2027.