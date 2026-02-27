Assembly commends Homer football team

The Homer Mariners varsity football team celebrates their victory after the Division III state championships game on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in Wasilla, Alaska. Photo provided by Justin Zank

The Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly commended the Homer High School varsity football team on Feb. 17 for winning the state championship for their division last fall.

The Alaska School Activities Association held the 2025 Division III state football championship at Veterans Memorial Field in Wasilla in October. Homer defeated the Barrow Whalers 20-0 and earned their second state football title in a row. Homer has won three Division III state championships in the last four years.

A resolution sponsored by borough Mayor Peter Micciche and assembly member Kelly Cooper, who represents Homer, congratulated the team for finishing their season with an “outstanding” 9-1 record and recognized their “incredible accomplishments and winning record.”

The assembly also specifically recognized in the resolution multiple athletes for their “tremendous skill and athleticism” at the state tournament, including Tristan Alward, Logan Bailey, Dionisy Basargin, Vincent Black, Tucker Bobo, Steven “CJ” Burns, Zach Caldwell, Timmy Cissney, Aidan Cooney, Andrew Crowder, Talon Davidson, Landon Dehling, Ellington Dudley, Michael “Murph” Farmer, Diego Ferreyra Penna, Trygg Flyum, Cameron Fox, Hunter Gauthier, Ty Gibby, Justus Grimes, Wyatt Grose, Maxwell Herndon, Dimitri Hooks, Joaquin Jackson, Tucker Jones, Siveryan Kalugin, Carter Kincaid, Mihail Kusnetsov, Nikolai Macauly, Thomas Martin, Emelian Melkomukov, Donovan Milstead, Berend Pearson, Nathan Plumlee, Nikifor Reutov, Asher Rozeboom, Jayden Sims, David Smith, Ryker Smith, Jackson Snaric, Wayne Snaric, John Stepp, Noah Stodola, Dawson Stokes, Quintin Stover, Tung Tran, Dayten Van Ostrand, Damian Webb, David Webb, Beau Weisser, Eli Weisser, Robert Wilson, Aleksea Yatchmeneff and Shea Yatchmeneff.

The resolution also noted that the Homer team’s success was supported by the leadership of head coach Justin Zank and assistant coaches Bryan Harter, Jay Cherok, Kamdyn Doughty, Josh Manwiller, Joshua Macks, Cody Davidson, Kyle Ostler, Bernie Black, Steve Cannon and John Jessen.

Cooper said during the meeting that she and Micciche will schedule a time to present the resolution to the Homer football team. Certificates of achievement will also be presented to each athlete.

Find the resolution in full at kpb.legistar.com.