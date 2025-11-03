Keeping it local: How shopping close to home strengthens Kenai

Support your friends and neighbors by shopping close to home this holiday season. Photo credit: Canva stock.

As autumn settles across the Kenai Peninsula, local businesses are preparing for one of the most important times of the year. The holiday season isn’t just about shopping – it’s about keeping money in the community, supporting local jobs and helping small businesses make it through the slower months ahead.

From picking up gear for winter adventures to grabbing dinner at a neighborhood restaurant, every local purchase helps keep Kenai’s economy strong and connected.

“Shopping local in a small community like ours creates a powerful ripple effect,” says Natalie Garrett, Finance & Operations Coordinator at the Kenai Chamber of Commerce & Visitor Center.

“When you choose local businesses, your money stays in the community – supporting neighbors, friends and the local economy. Our businesses aren’t just stores; they reflect the unique wants and needs of our area. From snowblowers and gravel to dance lessons and date nights at the shooting range followed by a warm meal at the pub, they provide what makes life here special.”

That ripple is measurable. According to a joint report by the University of Alaska Center for Economic Development and the American Independent Business Alliance, an average of 63 cents of every dollar spent at an Alaska-owned business stays in the state, compared to just 22 cents for non-local spending.

If every household across Alaska shifted just $1,000 of spending from non-local to local businesses, it could support roughly 5,850 additional jobs statewide.

The U.S. Small Business Administration adds that Alaska’s 71,781 small businesses employ more than 138,000 people, representing more than half of the state’s workforce. Every dollar spent close to home helps sustain those jobs and ensures more tax revenue is reinvested into public services, youth programs and the infrastructure that keeps small towns like Kenai thriving.

Holiday spending at home fuels year-round stability

For Kenai’s small businesses, the holiday season represents more than a flurry of shopping. It’s a vital bridge between seasons – one that keeps doors open, shelves stocked and staff employed through the quieter winter months.

Garrett says local spending helps maintain the fabric of the community year-round.

“We rely on bright headlights and remote start for winter, and gear for fishing trips in summer,” she says. “We invest in experiences that enrich life – sports, art and culture – and our local businesses make those possible. When we shop local, we’re not just buying products; we’re building a stronger, more vibrant community. Everyone wins.”

As the holiday season unfolds, readers can watch for future installments of this Shop Local series, featuring more ways to support small businesses across the Kenai Peninsula and celebrate the community spirit that keeps Alaska’s heart beating strong, even in the coldest months.