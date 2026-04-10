City partially reopens Homer airport terminal

The City of Homer announced a partial reopening and resumption of services at the Homer Airport Terminal on April 2. The terminal had been closed since March 23 after a water main break caused flooding and damage to the facility.

The terminal is currently operational at a “limited level.” According to a press release from the city, building restoration crews have largely completed initial cleanup and stabilization work at the terminal. Flooring has been cleaned, and damaged base molding, sheet rock and insulation have been removed to allow full drying of the walls. Industrial dehumidifiers remain in place and continue to reduce residual moisture. Travelers should be prepared for a “construction zone experience” for the foreseeable future.

Aleutian Airways, who had previously temporarily relocated to Bald Mountain Air next to the airport, and Pioneer Car Rental have both resumed operations within the terminal. Public access is restricted to the northeast entrance and the terminal interior is screened to allow use of the ticket counter area only.

“This allows the public to once again access services inside the City’s facility rather than relying on temporary arrangements elsewhere,” the press release states. “We believe this setup can be operated safely on an interim basis while we await further evaluation from our engineers.”

The city is also coordinating with the Alaska Bus Company, whose services out of the terminal were not affected by the initial water main break, and according to the release may allow them to temporarily utilize a third counter position once their lease is finalized by the State of Alaska.

“This remains a temporary arrangement,” the release states. “As engineering assessments are completed, conditions may change. We could be in a position to expand access — or, alternatively, face the possibility of more significant structural concerns requiring closure.”

Further updates will continue to be made available on the City of Homer website.