Kenai council awards maintenance, repair contracts

The City of Kenai awarded three contracts totalling almost $870,000 for maintenance and repair works. (Jake Dye/Peninsula Clarion file)

The City of Kenai is advancing maintenance and repair works around the community.

During the June 3 council meeting, three contracts totalling almost $870,000 were approved for streetlight repair, stormwater and paving repair, and street crack sealing construction.

The largest contract was awarded to Caliber Construction Alaska for the Aliak stormwater and paving repair construction project in the amount of $497,362.50. The company’s bid was the lowest out of three competing bids and almost $88,000 less than the next closest bid.

The project consists of removing the failing stormwater infrastructure, repaving the roadway, and installing new drainage galleries within roadside ditching to manage stormwater. It is funded through the 2026 capital budget in the amount of $600,000.

Alaska Sure Seal was awarded a $261,421 contract for the street crack sealing project. The bid was almost $5,000 cheaper than the only other competing bid.

“The project consists of applying crack seal and mastic on paved roads in the city per the direction of public works,” said public works director Lee Frey. “Work will be paid per actual quantities.”

A total of $50,000 is currently available for this project, with an additional $125,000 being subject to approval in the 2027 budget, allowing the city to complete $175,000 worth of work.

The streetlights repair and maintenance with utility locates project was awarded to Kachemak Electric in the amount of $110,410. A purchase order for $65,000 as budgeted for 2027 will be provided for repairs and locates, subject to budget approval, and additional funds up to $30,000 may also be used for the contract.

“Capital funding for streetlight improvements is available in the Municipal Roadway Improvement Capital Fund,” Frey stated. “This contract will perform regular repairs of street lights in the City.”

The project will also provide electrical locates for the city and perform major repairs and maintenance of the streetlights.