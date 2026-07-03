Seward pilot helps rescue harbour seal pups from remote Alaska location

A pair of harbour seal pups have a second chance at life thanks to the efforts of a Seward pilot.

The Alaska SeaLife Center (ASLC) recently admitted two harbor seal pups to the Wildlife Response Program, both making the nearly 300-mile trip to the ASLC with a Seward pilot who volunteered to pick up and transport the seals from the remote location.

“The first pup was found in the waters outside of Cordova with injuries that suggest she may have become entangled in a gillnet. The presence of a fresh umbilical cord indicated that she was likely only recently born, possibly less than 24 hours old,” according to ASLC.

After receiving approval from NOAA, the ASLC team worked with local Seward pilot Duke Marolf and partners in Cordova to transport the pup to the ASLC for rehabilitation. Cordova is a remote area with no main road access, so travel often depends on planes or ferries.

Once the seal arrived at the center, the veterinary team performed an initial admit exam. Their primary concern was a large laceration on the pup’s body, along with several areas where the fur appeared compressed or cut. An eye injury was initially suspected, but further examination confirmed that the blood around the eye had originated from another wound. While the ASLC team worked to stabilize the first patient, another report of a seal pup came from an Island west of Cordova.

“The second pup was spotted alone on a beach in Boswell Bay on Hinchinbrook Island, unusually far from the water. With no adult seals observed in the area, the pup’s condition raised concerns, particularly as she showed signs of severe dehydration,” noted a release from ASLC.

The pup was monitored overnight to confirm that an adult seal did not return. As concerns for the pup grew, including observations of an eagle repeatedly following it along the beach, NOAA authorized its transport to the ASLC for rehabilitation.

Marolf and his wife Pamela Eiting again volunteered to transport the pup back to the center in their plane, this time flying to the even more remote Hinchinbrook Island to pick up the seal and transport her back to the ASLC.

“What an experience to be able to fly out to an island to pick up an abandoned seal pup. I was able to join Duke for the trip to pick up the second seal, keeping him company and helping keep an eye on the pup during the flight home,” said Eiting.

“What stood out most to me about the whole experience was how much of a team effort these rescues really are. From the people who first notice and report the animals, to the Troopers, local residents, pilots, and the Alaska SeaLife Center staff, everyone plays a part in giving these wild animals a chance, and Duke and I are so grateful to be a part of it,”

The main concerns found by the ASLC veterinary team upon the initial admit exam for this second pup were significant dehydration, malnourishment, and an ulcer in one eye. The team is currently providing initial stabilizing treatments for both seal pups, and continue to examine the patients further to understand the severity of their conditions.

It is essential to give seals and their pups space and share coastal areas responsibly during this peak in pupping season for harbor seals. Do not approach, touch, or attempt to move a seal pup. Keep children and pets at a safe distance from haul-out sites and known pupping areas. Approaching or disturbing a marine mammal can cause serious harm to the animal, put people at risk, and may result in violations of the Marine Mammal Protection Act. Responsible viewing ensures that these young animals have the best chance to grow and survive in the wild.

If you do see a marine animal in distress in the state of Alaska, call the ASLC Stranded Marine Animal Hotline at 1-888-774-SEAL (7325). The ASLC team is available to answer calls to the hotline daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. If they are unable to answer or the call is after hours, leave a detailed message and they will return your call as soon as possible.