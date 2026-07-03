Parade gets things rolling for Kenai’s 4th of July celebrations

A float representing Kenai Little League participates in the 2025 Fourth of July parade on South Willow Street in Kenai. (Photo courtesy Sarah Every)

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A masked woman waves a small American flag during the 2025 Fourth of July parade on South Willow Street in Kenai. (Photo courtesy Sarah Every)

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A float representing Central Peninsula Special Olympics participates in the 2025 Fourth of July parade on South Willow Street in Kenai. (Photo courtesy Sarah Every)

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The Kenai Chamber of Commerce is set to kick off Independence Day celebrations with the community’s signature Fourth of July Parade, followed by a full day of family festivities on the Green Strip as the city marks America’s 250th birthday.

The parade begins at 11 a.m. on Trading Bay Road and rolls through downtown streets before crowds head to vendor booths, food trucks, a beer garden, live music, a children’s carnival, a dunk tank and water games, and much more — all highlighting small-town Alaskan patriotism and summertime spirit on the Central Peninsula.

Susitna Brewing will host the beer garden and Chris Towne will provide live music throughout the day. The Kids Carnival Games will be hosted by the Kenai Peninsula District 4-H, and the Dignitary Dunk Tank will be hosted by the Forever Dance Booster, while the Kenai Fire Department puts on other water games.

“Come celebrate America’s 250th birthday at the biggest event on the Central Peninsula,” the chamber stated.

The annual event draws locals and visitors alike for classic holiday fun in one of the region’s biggest Independence Day hubs.