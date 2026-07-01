OPINION: America celebrates Black athletes while undermining Black rights

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America roared for Black excellence in the arena while Trumpism quietly tightened its grip on the ballot box.

The 2026 NBA Finals between the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs commanded the nation’s attention. Millions watched, debated, celebrated, and cheered. Arenas overflowed.

Social media exploded. Television networks turned every possession into a national event.

Much of that excitement centered on Black athletes whose talent was praised as brilliance, whose leadership was praised as character, and whose success was celebrated as proof of the American dream.

Then the series ended.

The confetti was swept away, the cameras moved on, and the applause faded. Yet while America celebrated Black achievement on the court, Trump’s second administration continued advancing policies that weaken voting rights, restrict immigration, reduce public assistance, and narrow economic opportunity for many Black and Brown communities.

That is not a contradiction. It is a pattern.

Trumpism did not invent this pattern. It inherited it, refined it, and accelerated it.

For generations America has found ways to admire Black achievement while resisting Black equality.

The nation embraced Black entertainers while segregation endured.

It celebrated Black soldiers while denying them equal treatment at home. Today it cheers Black athletes while supporting policies that often fall hardest on the communities from which many of those athletes came.

The modern civil-rights movement forced America to confront that hypocrisy.

The Voting Rights Act, fair-housing protections, employment protections, and anti-discrimination laws were not gifts from a benevolent government. They were responses to deliberate injustice.

Black Americans were excluded from polling places, denied opportunities, and treated as second-class citizens by law and custom alike.

Those protections existed because discrimination was not accidental. It was policy, practice, and power.

Now many of those safeguards are being weakened in the name of neutrality, efficiency, or states’ rights. Voting access has been narrowed through stricter identification requirements, voter-roll purges, reduced voting opportunities, polling-place closures, and the erosion of federal oversight. Studies by the Government Accountability Office and the Brennan Center have found that such restrictions disproportionately affect minority voters.

The same pattern appears elsewhere. Workplace anti-discrimination protections have been narrowed through court rulings and administrative actions that limit how civil-rights laws are interpreted and enforced.

Educational initiatives designed to expand opportunity have come under attack. Healthcare access remains a political battleground. Public benefits that help struggling families remain frequent targets for cuts. Immigration policy has tightened through refugee restrictions, expanded deportation efforts, and limits on humanitarian protections that disproportionately affect migrants from many Black and Brown nations.

The language is carefully sanitized. The consequences are not.

The effort extends beyond policy into memory itself. Across much of the country, a coordinated campaign seeks to redefine how Americans understand race, discrimination, and the unfinished work of equal citizenship.

Books are challenged, diversity initiatives dismantled, and hard truths about race recast as ideological threats.

Trumpism understands that rights become easier to remove when the history that justified them is forgotten. Erase the struggle, diminish the injustice, question the institutions, and protections once considered essential begin to look optional.

Trumpism has sharpened old impulses into a modern political strategy. Courts reinterpret civil-rights protections. Legislatures rewrite voting rules. Administrations tighten immigration restrictions. Different institutions, different methods, same result.

And that result is measurable.

Communities already facing economic disadvantages encounter higher barriers to political participation, fewer avenues for advancement, and greater vulnerability to decisions made far from their neighborhoods. The consequences extend beyond elections, shaping educational opportunity, economic mobility, and long-term political influence. The vocabulary sounds neutral. The impact is anything but.

Yet America remains remarkably comfortable with this arrangement.

We celebrate the athlete but neglect the voter. We admire the performer but ignore the citizen. We praise the success story but disregard the community that made it possible.

The NFL reflects the same reality. Like the NBA, it is powered largely by Black talent and supported by millions of fans who often back political movements that oppose policies many Black communities view as essential to equal opportunity.

The disconnect persists because admiration requires little sacrifice.

Equality demands something more.

That gap is the scandal.

A nation cannot endlessly celebrate Black excellence on Saturday, profit from Black excellence on Sunday, and undermine equal citizenship on Monday without exposing a profound moral failure.

America roared for Black excellence in the arena while Trumpism tightened its grip on the ballot box, and until voters confront that uncomfortable truth, the cheers will remain louder than the conscience, the applause stronger than the principle, and admiration easier than equality.

Van Abbott is a 36-year resident of Alaska having worked in Ketchikan, Fairbanks and Anchorage as a municipal, financial and utility manager. He resides in Ketchikan and is currently a freelance writer. He served as a Peace Corps teacher in the 1960s. See his website: politicalwinds.org.