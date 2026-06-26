Letters to the editor

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Alaska students paying the price

I was surprised at the recent headline that Alaska had dropped to 47th in the nation for children’s well-being and 49th in childhood education. Somehow with the current administration’s handling of education issues I thought we were already 50th! For 8 years, Dunleavy and his Republican legislators have starved Alaska schools of needed funds. He has vetoed and with few exceptions, the Republicans have sustained his vetoes of increased funds for schools.

Some may still somehow believe that “schools need to show progress in test scores before more money is warranted” but that argument is blatantly false. You can’t do “more with less” when you don’t have enough to start. Our teachers have been working without a net for a long time now and doing a yeoman’s job at that.

Dunleavy and his ilk have prioritized charter and private schools over public education and starved public education. And one of his biggest supporters, one who voted to sustain most of his vetoes is our very own Sarah Vance. It’s time to show her the door and elect a legislator from our district that will deliver votes to fund education fully and to make up for the last eight years of neglect.

Hal Smith

More transparency needed in campaign finance

I’m concerned about the campaign finance law changes that are included in the upcoming ballot measure to repeal ranked choice voting. Regardless of your opinion on the best method for voting, this ballot measure will significantly change the disclosure requirements for campaign finance contributions and campaign advertising.

Lt. Gov. Nancy Dahlstrom, in the review of the proposed ballot measure, said the following:

Section 6 would amend AS 15.13.074(b) to remove limits and disclosure requirements relating to dark money and true sources.

Section 8 would remove the requirement for paid-for-by disclaimers in a broadcast, cable, satellite, internet or other digital communication.

Section 9 would repeal AS 15.13.090(g), the subsection requiring additional disclaimer on certain advertisements funded by an outside-funded entity.

Regardless of your opinion on ranked choice voting, I think most of us can agree that more transparency in campaign finance is a good thing, and this ballot measure is not doing us any favors there. I would ask Alaskans looking to repeal ranked choice voting to seriously consider if repealing ranked choice voting this November is worth removing many of the campaign finance disclosure laws we have to keep us better informed.

Daniel Kranich