UPDATE: Fire crews making progress on 89-acre blaze in Sterling

This map shows the location of the Grandview Fire. (Courtesy of DFFP)

A column of smoke rises above Division of Forestry & Fire Protection vehicles in Sterling, Alaska. (Photo courtesy of DFFP)

The Grandview Fire is pictured alongside the Division of Forestry & Fire Protection fuel break. (Photo courtesy of DFFP)

Firefighters continue to make steady progress on the Grandview Fire, which now sits at 89 acres, according to a June 18 update from the Alaska Division of Forestry & Fire Protection.

The fire was driven east by winds on Wednesday but was successfully kept south of a transmission powerline corridor. Firefighters successfully limited the fire’s spread toward the Sterling community. Fire behavior moderated as the fire reached a stand of birch and other hardwoods on higher terrain on the southeast corner.

The fire did not directly impact the nearby powerlines, however, the Homer Electric Association temporarily de-energized the transmission line on Wednesday to allow the single-engine scoopers to safely conduct water drops. Power was restored shortly after midnight, and the power line is currently energized.

Swanson River Road is now open in both directions.

Thursday’s efforts will focus on the eastern edge, extending the dozer line around the head of the fire and eventually around the entire fire perimeter. Resources on the incident include local initial attack personnel, the Pioneer Peak Hotshot Crew, the Gannet Glacier Type 2 IA Crew, and multiple dozers and aircraft. An infrared drone will be flying the fire this morning to detect remaining heat. Central Emergency Services has been assisting with water shuttle operations to support suppression efforts.

Crews worked late into the night on a fire reported Wednesday evening in Sterling that quickly grew to about 50 acres by 11 p.m.

The Grandview Fire was first reported at 5:30 p.m. June 17 near Swanson River Road and Jacobsen Avenue E. in Sterling, roughly 10 miles east of Soldotna.

The Alaska Division of Forestry & Fire Protection (DFFP) initially sized the fire at 5-10 acres, burning in grass, brush, and black spruce, threatening various vehicles and power lines. DFFP quickly dispatched multiple engines and a helicopter conducting bucket work and resquested additional resources including a retardant tanker, two single-engine scoopers, air attack, and the Gannet Glacier Type 2 IA Crew.

DFFP reported at 11 p.m. that a dozer line had been completed along the southern flank of the fire and the northern side had been reinforced with retardant. Although fire activity had decreased, with heat remaining within the interior, resources remained on the scene working late into the night.