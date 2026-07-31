Harbor seal pups rescued along Cook Inlet being nursed back to health

A half-dozen harbor seal pups that had a rough start to life are now on the road to recovery.

The Alaska SeaLife Center (ASLC) is now caring for a total of six harbor seal pups, with several new patients being admitted in recent weeks.

Two harbor seal pups arrived at the Alaska SeaLife Center less than 48 hours apart in early June. A male pup known as “Ichabod” was reported near Fox River while a female was found in Salamatof.

While the male pup’s health was initially stable, his condition began to seriously decline after a few weeks.

“Despite intensive care, he did not respond to treatment as hoped, and staff made the difficult decision to humanely euthanize the patient,” according to ASLC.

A female harbor seal pup was found orphaned and stuck in the mud near Tyonek, Alaska. Coordination between several individuals and groups, including the Tyonek Tribal Conservation District, was needed to arrange for her transportation to the Seward center on June 18.

“The pup was given antibiotics and cold laser therapy, and is undergoing additional ongoing treatment for her wounds,” says the ASLC.

A male pup was found in extremely poor condition in Whittier harbour on July 7. The male pup, estimated to be under a month old, had several wounds and puncture points all over his body and was lethargic upon admission. Some wounds appear to be infected, and the veterinary team is providing stabilizing care.

“While each case is still developing, staff remain cautiously optimistic that the new admits will all be candidates for release back to the wild,” the ASLC reports

The public can play an important role in helping wild seal pups thrive by giving them plenty of space and sharing coastal areas responsibly.

“If a harbor seal pup is approached too closely by a human or dog, the mother may abandon it, dramatically reducing the pup’s chance of survival,” advises the Alaska SeaLife Center.

If you see a marine animal in Alaska that looks concerning, you can help by calling the 24-hour Stranded Marine Animal Hotline at 1-888-774-7325 for assistance. Remember, always call first before approaching any stranded or injured wildlife!

For the the Alaska SeaLife Center’s Wildlife Response Program to be able to respond to stranded and injured marine animals, it depends on partnerships around the state and the collective support of donors, sponsors, and community members Supporters can learn more and contribute to the ASLC Wildlife Response program at www.alaskasealife.org/donate.