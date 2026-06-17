Alaska State Troopers seeking wanted man believed to be in Kenai area

Anyone who sees Joseph Mesa is asked to contact the Alaska State Troopers at 907-262-4453. (Courtesy Alaska State Troopers)

The Alaska State Troopers are seeking the public’s help in locating a wanted man believed to be in the Kenai Peninsula area.

Joseph Mesa, of Sterling, is wanted on an active arrest warrant and is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Mesa is described as a 34-year-old male, five-foot-10, 170 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police advise the public not to approach Mesa and to call 911 immediately. Anyone with information about Mesa’s current location is asked to contact the Alaska State Troopers at 907-262-4453. If you have information but would like to remain anonymous, you can submit tips through the AKTips smartphone app.