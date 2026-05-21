Kenai library launches 2026 summer reading program

Community members play Book Bingo at the Kenai Community Library as part of the library’s summer reading program in 2023.

Every summer, the Kenai Community Library hosts a summer reading program, welcoming readers of all ages to participate in reading challenges, programs and special events. This year’s theme is “Plant a Seed, Read,” focusing on gardening, food and sustainability.

The program began Monday, May 18 and runs through Aug. 6, with a special Kick-Off Party on May 29 and celebratory Finale Party on Aug. 6, both held at the library, located at 163 Main Street Loop in Kenai.

As always, the program is free and open to everyone. Registration is easy — simply visit the library’s main desk to pick up a Garden Journal reading log for the kids, a punch cards for the teens or a bingo sheet for the adults.

In addition to reading challenges, we have more than 30 special events planned throughout the summer alongside our regular weekly programs. These include our Kick-Off Party, featuring games, crafts and free books for all ages; crafts and hands-on DIY projects; and several guest presenters speaking on topics related to gardening, conservation and sustainability. We’re especially excited to welcome The Lingonberries, a Kodiak-based band, for an interactive music workshop on June 3 for children ages 6-12. Finally, our Grand Finale Party on Aug. 6 will feature games, hot dogs and community fun for all ages.

Thanks to the generosity of our amazing community, we have some fantastic prizes lined up, and we’ll be sharing more information about them throughout the program.

Join the Summer Reading Program and grow your reading skills one book at a time. Every story you read helps your imagination bloom.

To view all of the opportunities available and learn more about how the program works, visit www.kenai.city/library/page/summer-reading-2026 today!

Seth Gray is the youth services coordinator at the Kenai Community Library.